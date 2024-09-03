Ezequiel Ponce and Franco Escobar Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday

September 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC forward Ezequiel Ponce and defender Franco Escobar were named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday roster for Matchday 30, the league announced today. These selections mark Ponce's first appearance of the season and Escobar's third selection for this award.

The Dynamo earned three key points in their push to secure a playoff berth on Saturday night with a 2-0 victory on the road over LAFC. Ponce and winger Lawrence Ennali scored for the Dynamo as the team earned its seventh road victory of the season.

Ponce scored Houston's first goal of the night in the 28th minute after a set piece delivery from captain Héctor Herrera fell to the feet of the Argentinian for his first MLS goal of the season. Ponce scored his first goal for the Dynamo against LIGA MX side Deportivo Toluca during Leagues Cup earlier this summer.

Houston then extended their lead in the 71st minute following a key pass from Escobar. The defender controlled the ball on the left flank and found Ennali between two LAFC defenders. The forward dribbled into the box and beat goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to score Houston's second goal of the night. The play marked Escobar's second assist of the season.

Defensively, Escobar played a key role in securing the sixth clean sheet of the season for the Dynamo and led the backline in clearances (four), tackles (three), tackles won (two) and duels won (five).

Ponce (Matchday 30) and Escobar (Matchday 7, 20 and 30) are one of 15 Dynamo players to be named to the Team of the Matchday this season and is joined by Griffin Dorsey (Matchday 13 and 28), Daniel Steres (Matchday 27), Steve Clark (Matchday 23), Sebastian Ferreira (Matchday 22), Latif Blessing (Matchday 21), Héctor Herrera (Matchday 18 and 13), Andrew Tarbell (Matchday 17), Amine Bassi (Matchday 17), Erik Sviatchenko (Matchday 15), Ethan Bartlow (Matchday 9), Artur (Matchday 7), Brad Smith (Matchday 6) and Aliyu Ibrahim (Matchday 5). Head coach Ben Olsen was also named to the team for Matchday 9 after Houston's 2-1 victory at Minnesota United FC.

Dynamo turn around to host LAFC on Saturday, Sept. 7, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.

