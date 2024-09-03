St. Louis CITY SC Loans Midfielder Njabulo Blom to Kaizer Chiefs F.C.

September 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis CITY SC midfielder Njabulo Blom

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC loaned midfielder Njabulo Blom to South African Premiership club Kaizer Chiefs F.C, pending ITC, through the June 2025. Kaizer Chiefs have the option to purchase following the end of the loan.

"We wish Njabulo good luck during his loan in South Africa," Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel said. "He will have a great opportunity to get more minutes at a competitive level and help continue his professional growth. Kaizer Chiefs is one of the top clubs in Africa."

Blom, 24, arrived in St. Louis after playing four seasons for Kaizer Chiefs and made an instant impact in Year 1. The South African midfielder started 21 matches and appeared in 26 total. Blom tallied a crucial game-winning goal at Minnesota to help St. Louis go on to win the Western Conference Regular Season title. In 2024, he started 11 matches and appeared in 11 matches total, which included a goal at Vancouver in June.

