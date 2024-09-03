Six Selected for September Games

New York City FC is pleased to confirm six players have been selected for international duty in September.

Defender Mitja Ilenič leads the way as part of the Slovenia U21 squad attempting to qualify for the U21 European Championships in 2025. They kick things off with a game against France U21s on September 6 and then host Cyprus U21s four days later.

Teammate Christian McFarlane continues his involvement with England's youth national setup as they prepare for a busy month at the Lafarge tournament in France. England's U18s kick things off against Portugal on September 4, before games against Switzerland, and hosts France on September 6 & September 8 respectively.

Joining them on their travels is young forward Jovan Mijatović. The Serbian youth international is back with the U21s as they take on Ukraine and Azerbaijan on September 6 and September 8 respectively.

Elsewhere, Alonso Martínez is celebrating a return to his national team. The Costa Rican was last involved with his country in March 2023, but will now be part of the group that takes on Guadalupe and Guatemala on September 5 and September 9.

New York City FC II midfielder Máximo Carrizo is another player jetting off in September as part of the U.S. U17 national team traveling to the Ježek Cup in Czechia. Once there they will play Germany on September 4, before a meeting with the hosts Czechia two days later and then a third game against Slovakia on September 8.

Goalkeeper Tomás Romero is once again part of the El Salvador squad as they ready themselves for two Concacaf Nations League games. Romero will face Monserrat on September 5 and then take on Bonaire three days later.

The Club would like to wish the players good luck as they head out on their travels.

