Luca Orellano Voted MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 30
September 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 30 of the 2024 MLS season, the league announced Tuesday. Additionally, he was also named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 30.
Orellano earned his second MLS Player of the Matchday honor of the season (Matchday 16) and the eighth Player of the Matchday recognition in FC Cincinnati history. He is the third player in club history to earn multiple Player of the Matchday honors in the same season, joining Luciano Acosta (twice in 2023) and Brenner (three times in 2022).
Orellano was dominant in FC Cincinnati's 4-1 win over CF Montréal on Saturday, scoring twice in the victory. He netted his first goal in the 53rd minute on a free kick from just outside the box, a rocket which deflected off the Montréal wall and into the back of the net.
The 24-year-old then sent TQL Stadium into a frenzy with a goal of the year candidate. Inside Cincinnati's defensive half, Orellano sized up a free kick and caught the Montréal defense off guard, blasting a shot over 60 yards over the retreating goalkeeper for his second goal of the night.
With seven goals and six assists, the Argentine is the fourth player in club history to produce at least six goals and six assists in a single season, joining Luciano Acosta (four times), Brandon Vázquez (2022) and Brenner (2022). Orellano is the seventh player in MLS since 2003 to score multiple direct free kick goals in the same game and the first since Lucas Zelarayán for the Columbus Crew on May 22, 2021.
All-Time FC Cincinnati Player of the Matchday Winners
Matchday / Year Player
17 / 2022 Brenner
30 / 2022 Brenner
34 / 2022 Brenner
14 / 2023 Luciano Acosta
34 / 2023 Luciano Acosta
16 / 2024 Luca Orellano
20 / 2024 Yuya Kubo
30 / 2024 Luca Orellano
2024 MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra Winners
Matchday Player Club
Matchdays 1 and 2 Christian Benteke D.C. United
Matchday 3 Luis Suárez Inter Miami CF
Matchday 4 Giorgos Giakoumakis Atlanta United
Matchday 5 Luis Suárez Inter Miami CF
Matchday 6 Lewis Morgan New York Red Bulls
Matchday 7 Chicho Arango Real Salt Lake
Matchday 8 Raúl Ruidíaz Seattle Sounders FC
Matchday 9 Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF
Matchday 10 Chicho Arango Real Salt Lake
Matchday 11 Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF
Matchday 12 Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF
Matchday 13 Christian Benteke D.C. United
Matchday 14 Denis Bouanga Los Angeles Football Club
Matchday 15 Federico Bernardeschi Toronto FC
Matchday 16 Luca Orellano FC Cincinnati
Matchday 17 Saba Lobjanidze Atlanta United
Matchday 18 Chicho Arango Real Salt Lake
Matchday 19 Aljaž Ivačič New England Revolution
Matchday 20 Yuya Kubo FC Cincinnati
Matchday 21 Petar Musa FC Dallas
Matchday 22 Cucho Hernández Columbus Crew
Matchday 23 Brian White Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Matchday 24 Hugo Cuypers Chicago Fire FC
Matchday 25 Diego Luna Real Salt Lake
Matchday 26 Ashley Westwood Charlotte FC
Matchday 27 Tai Baribo Philadelphia Union
Matchday 28 Dániel Gazdag Philadelphia Union
Matchday 29 Luis Suárez Inter Miami CF
Matchday 30 Luca Orellano FC Cincinnati
Orellano's weekly Team of the Matchday honors is the 30th recognition for an FC Cincinnati player or coach on the weekly team this season, his fifth. A full list of 2024 FC Cincinnati matchday honors:
2024 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Player Recognitions
- Luciano Acosta (3, 5, 6-Bench, 10, 11, 12-Bench, 13, 14-Bench, 15, 20, 21, 25)
- Miles Robinson (3, 5-Bench, 14)
- Matt Miazga (6)
- DeAndre Yedlin (7-Bench)
- Corey Baird (11-Bench)
- Kevin Kelsy (14-Bench)
- Luca Orellano (16, 21, 23, 25-Bench, 30)
- Yuya Kubo (20, 25-Bench)
- Pavel Bucha (24)
2024 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Coach Recognitions
- Pat Noonan (13, 16, 25)
The full team for Matchday 30 is listed below.
2024 MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi (Matchday 30)
F: Rafael Navarro (COL), Luis Suárez (MIA), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (MIN)
M: Diego Rossi (CLB), Ajani Fortune (ATL), Pedro Vite (VAN), Facundo Torres (ORL)
D: Luca Orellano (CIN), Sergio Busquets (MIA), Juan Mosquera (POR)
GK: Andre Blake (PHI)
Coach: Phil Neville (POR)
Bench: Gavin Beavers (RSL), Franco Escobar (HOU), DeJuan Jones (CLB), Marcel Hartel (STL), Evander (POR), Ryan Gauld (VAN), Mikael Uhre (PHI), Dominique Badji (DC), Ezequiel Ponce (HOU)
FC Cincinnati return to action on Saturday, September 14 to host the Columbus Crew. Kickoff for the Hell is Real derby is set for 7:30 p.m. and limited tickets remain at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling (513) 977-5425 (KICK). The match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 3, 2024
- Six LAFC Players Called to National Team Duty - Los Angeles FC
- Three Inter Miami CF Players to Represent Their Countries in Upcoming FIFA Window - Inter Miami CF
- Pair of Sounders FC Players Called into International Duty for September FIFA Window - Seattle Sounders FC
- Earthquakes Goalkeeper Emi Ochoa, Forward Chance Cowell Called for Youth International Duty - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC Winger Lawrence Ennali to Miss the Remainder of the Season with ACL Injury - Houston Dynamo FC
- Luca Orellano Voted MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 30 - FC Cincinnati
- Timbers Kick off 13th Annual Stand Together Week with Timbers Tee Off Classic on September 8 - Portland Timbers
- International Break Offers Charlotte FC a Chance to Regroup After Disheartening Loss - Charlotte FC
- Suárez and Busquets Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Rafael Navarro Named to Team of the Matchday Starting XI for Brace Performance against FC Dallas - Colorado Rapids
- Ezequiel Ponce and Franco Escobar Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday - Houston Dynamo FC
- Phil Neville Named MLS Coach of the Matchday, Juan Mosquera Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 30 - Portland Timbers
- Three Atlanta United Players Receive National Team Call-Ups for September FIFA Window - Atlanta United FC
- Red Bulls to Honor 9/11 Victims and Survivors During 12th Annual "11 DAYS OF SERVICE"Community Initiative - New York Red Bulls
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- St. Louis CITY SC Loans Midfielder Njabulo Blom to Kaizer Chiefs F.C. - St. Louis City SC
- Six Selected for September Games - New York City FC
- Bill Tuiloma Representing New Zealand in Friendlies - Charlotte FC
- Whitecaps FC Sign Scottish International Midfielder Stuart Armstrong to Designated Player Contract - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- Luca Orellano Voted MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 30
- FC Cincinnati Provided the Response Their Head Coach Was Looking For, Now Must Carry That Confidence Forward
- FC Cincinnati Defeats CF Montréal, 4-1
- FC Cincinnati Break Slide with Dominant Performance, Downs CF Montréal 4-1 in Return to TQL Stadium
- FC Cincinnati Host CF Montréal, Look to Return to Form Before International Break