Luca Orellano Voted MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 30

September 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 30 of the 2024 MLS season, the league announced Tuesday. Additionally, he was also named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 30.

Orellano earned his second MLS Player of the Matchday honor of the season (Matchday 16) and the eighth Player of the Matchday recognition in FC Cincinnati history. He is the third player in club history to earn multiple Player of the Matchday honors in the same season, joining Luciano Acosta (twice in 2023) and Brenner (three times in 2022).

Orellano was dominant in FC Cincinnati's 4-1 win over CF Montréal on Saturday, scoring twice in the victory. He netted his first goal in the 53rd minute on a free kick from just outside the box, a rocket which deflected off the Montréal wall and into the back of the net.

The 24-year-old then sent TQL Stadium into a frenzy with a goal of the year candidate. Inside Cincinnati's defensive half, Orellano sized up a free kick and caught the Montréal defense off guard, blasting a shot over 60 yards over the retreating goalkeeper for his second goal of the night.

With seven goals and six assists, the Argentine is the fourth player in club history to produce at least six goals and six assists in a single season, joining Luciano Acosta (four times), Brandon Vázquez (2022) and Brenner (2022). Orellano is the seventh player in MLS since 2003 to score multiple direct free kick goals in the same game and the first since Lucas Zelarayán for the Columbus Crew on May 22, 2021.

All-Time FC Cincinnati Player of the Matchday Winners

Matchday / Year Player

17 / 2022 Brenner

30 / 2022 Brenner

34 / 2022 Brenner

14 / 2023 Luciano Acosta

34 / 2023 Luciano Acosta

16 / 2024 Luca Orellano

20 / 2024 Yuya Kubo

30 / 2024 Luca Orellano

2024 MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra Winners

Matchday Player Club

Matchdays 1 and 2 Christian Benteke D.C. United

Matchday 3 Luis Suárez Inter Miami CF

Matchday 4 Giorgos Giakoumakis Atlanta United

Matchday 5 Luis Suárez Inter Miami CF

Matchday 6 Lewis Morgan New York Red Bulls

Matchday 7 Chicho Arango Real Salt Lake

Matchday 8 Raúl Ruidíaz Seattle Sounders FC

Matchday 9 Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF

Matchday 10 Chicho Arango Real Salt Lake

Matchday 11 Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF

Matchday 12 Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF

Matchday 13 Christian Benteke D.C. United

Matchday 14 Denis Bouanga Los Angeles Football Club

Matchday 15 Federico Bernardeschi Toronto FC

Matchday 16 Luca Orellano FC Cincinnati

Matchday 17 Saba Lobjanidze Atlanta United

Matchday 18 Chicho Arango Real Salt Lake

Matchday 19 Aljaž Ivačič New England Revolution

Matchday 20 Yuya Kubo FC Cincinnati

Matchday 21 Petar Musa FC Dallas

Matchday 22 Cucho Hernández Columbus Crew

Matchday 23 Brian White Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Matchday 24 Hugo Cuypers Chicago Fire FC

Matchday 25 Diego Luna Real Salt Lake

Matchday 26 Ashley Westwood Charlotte FC

Matchday 27 Tai Baribo Philadelphia Union

Matchday 28 Dániel Gazdag Philadelphia Union

Matchday 29 Luis Suárez Inter Miami CF

Matchday 30 Luca Orellano FC Cincinnati

Orellano's weekly Team of the Matchday honors is the 30th recognition for an FC Cincinnati player or coach on the weekly team this season, his fifth. A full list of 2024 FC Cincinnati matchday honors:

2024 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Player Recognitions

- Luciano Acosta (3, 5, 6-Bench, 10, 11, 12-Bench, 13, 14-Bench, 15, 20, 21, 25)

- Miles Robinson (3, 5-Bench, 14)

- Matt Miazga (6)

- DeAndre Yedlin (7-Bench)

- Corey Baird (11-Bench)

- Kevin Kelsy (14-Bench)

- Luca Orellano (16, 21, 23, 25-Bench, 30)

- Yuya Kubo (20, 25-Bench)

- Pavel Bucha (24)

2024 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Coach Recognitions

- Pat Noonan (13, 16, 25)

The full team for Matchday 30 is listed below.

2024 MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi (Matchday 30)

F: Rafael Navarro (COL), Luis Suárez (MIA), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (MIN)

M: Diego Rossi (CLB), Ajani Fortune (ATL), Pedro Vite (VAN), Facundo Torres (ORL)

D: Luca Orellano (CIN), Sergio Busquets (MIA), Juan Mosquera (POR)

GK: Andre Blake (PHI)

Coach: Phil Neville (POR)

Bench: Gavin Beavers (RSL), Franco Escobar (HOU), DeJuan Jones (CLB), Marcel Hartel (STL), Evander (POR), Ryan Gauld (VAN), Mikael Uhre (PHI), Dominique Badji (DC), Ezequiel Ponce (HOU)

FC Cincinnati return to action on Saturday, September 14 to host the Columbus Crew. Kickoff for the Hell is Real derby is set for 7:30 p.m. and limited tickets remain at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling (513) 977-5425 (KICK). The match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.