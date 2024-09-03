Six LAFC Players Called to National Team Duty
September 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC players Denis Bouanga (Gabon), Mateusz Bogusz (Poland), Omar Campos (Mexico U-23), Maxime Chanot (Luxembourg), David Martínez (Venezuela), and Cristian Olivera (Uruguay) will join their respective national teams during the September FIFA International Break from September 2 through September 10.
Bouanga will join Gabon for two 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches, vs. Morocco on Sept. 6, and against the Central African Republic on Sept. 10 in Franceville, Gabon. Bouanga's 16 regular-season goals is the second-highest total in MLS this season, and he has added a career-high nine assists in 25 MLS matches.
This is the first call-up to Poland for Bogusz, as they face off against Scotland on Sept. 5 in Glasgow and vs. Croatia on Sept. 8 in Osijek, Croatia, in UEFA Nations League play. Bogusz ranks second on LAFC's roster with a career-high 13 goals and six assists in MLS play this season.
Campos joins the Mexico U-23 team for two friendlies against Panama on Sept. 6 in Toluca and Sept. 9 in Mexico City. Campos has played in 20 regular-season games for LAFC this season, registering two assists.
Chanot will help Luxembourg in two UEFA Nations League matches, against Northern Ireland on Sept. 5 in Belfast and vs. Belarus on Sept. 8 in Luxembourg. Signed by LAFC on March 27, Chanot has registered two assists in 16 matches with the Black & Gold.
Venezuela and Martínez continue their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign against Bolivia on Sept. 5, and against LAFC teammate Olivera and Uruguay on Sept. 10. Olivera and Uruguay also take on Paraguay on Sept. 6 in a World Cup qualifier. Olivera is enjoying a breakout season with LAFC in 2024, with five goals and one assist in 18 regular season matches, while the 18-year old Martinez has appeared in 10 MLS matches this season, scoring one goal.
