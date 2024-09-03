Sporting KC Weekly

Sporting Kansas City will kick off the club's six-game September slate this Saturday with a cross-conference clash at the New York Red Bulls. Kick off is set for 6:30 p.m. CT at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey and the match will be available to watch on Apple TV for MLS Season Pass subscribers.

Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the KC Power & Light District featuring food and drink specials. In addition, radio coverage will air locally on 94.5 FM, 1510 AM and 1340 AM with live audio streams in the Sporting KC App as well as a live broadcast on SiriusXM FC.

Sporting Kansas City Manager Peter Vermes and President/CEO Jake Reid will participate in an annual Town Hall with KC Cauldron members at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday in the Huhtamaki Shield Club at Children's Mercy Park. KC Cauldron members can claim a ticket online while supplies last and parking will be available in the Red Lot.

Fans can take advantage of free shipping on orders over $49 at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Wednesday with the code MLS49 (exclusions apply), including Sporting Kansas City's new 2024 Kick Childhood Cancer pre-match jersey in adult and youth sizes.

New in 2024, Behind the Shield presented by Audi will be available after every match this season with the video series - produced by Sporting's full-time digital storytellers - providing fans with an immersive viewing experience highlighted by exclusive interviews and all-access footage from SKC players, trainings and matchdays. This week's BTS captures the sights and sounds from Sporting's 2-0 win over Indy Eleven last week in the U.S. Open Cup Semifinals and will premier at noon CT on Thursday on SportingKC.com and Sporting Kansas City's YouTube channel.

Sporting Kansas City Season Ticket Members and members of Sporting KC supporters groups are eligible to receive complimentary tickets for Sporting away matches. Away ticket requests for Sporting's regular season finale at FC Dallas on Oct. 19 will open this Friday.

New sessions of Sporting Stripes and Sporting Stars, early childhood soccer programs for 2-8 year olds, will start on Saturday at three locations: The Soccer Lot (2525 Jefferson St., Kansas City, MO), Homefield (2115 E. Kansas City Rd., Olathe, KS) and Legacy Park (1501 NE Legacy Dr., Lee's Summit, MO). The programs are offered on Saturday mornings for four weeks. For more information, visit SportingKCYouth.com.

The Sporting KC Academy will kick off the 2024-25 MLS NEXT campaign this weekend against Capital City SC at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Missouri. The U-16s and U-18s will open a Saturday doubleheader at 9 a.m. CT, followed by the U-14s and U-15s at 11 a.m. CT. The U-14s will then face Capital City SC again at 10 a.m. CT on Sunday in a rematch. Fans can follow @SKCAcademy on Twitter for updates.

The U.S. Men's National Team will take on Concacaf rivals Canada, whose roster features Sporting KC forward Stephen Afrifa, at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday at Children's Mercy Park live on TBS, Telemundo, Universo, Max, Peacock and Futbol de Primera Radio. Tickets are available online for the Fan Appreciation Match, which will feature a poster giveaway for the first 3,000 fans as well as USMNT sunglasses for the first 5,000 fans and $1 dot dogs, nachos, popcorn and Coca-Cola beverages from 1:30-2:30 p.m. CT. Premium and Circle Insiders will also have access to exclusive experiences in the Budweiser Brew House, including a meet and greet with former Sporting KC captain Matt Besler and the chance to receive a haircut from USMNT team barber David Marulanda. 

After a 4-0 away win at Vancouver Whitecaps FC II on Saturday, Sporting KC II will continue the MLS NEXT Pro campaign on the road at LAFC 2 at 3 p.m. CT on Sunday at Titan Stadium on the campus of Cal State Fullteron. The Western Conference match-up will be available to stream at MLSNEXTPro.com and fans also can follow @SportingKCII on Twitter for updates.

For news, videos, photos and instant updates from the club, follow Sporting Kansas City on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and download the official Sporting KC app.

