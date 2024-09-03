Suárez and Busquets Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

September 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF duo Luis Suárez and Sergio Busquets have been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 30 of the 2024 regular season. The pair earned this honor following a dominant performance on Saturday night in which Inter Miami defeated Chicago Fire 1-4 at Soldier Field, playing the team's first match after clinching a spot in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Suárez, who earned the Royal Caribbean Icon of the Match award after winning the MLS Player of the Matchday last week, features in the starting XI and registers his fifth TOTM selection this regular season after bagging a historic brace to help Inter Miami secure the win against Chicago. The Uruguayan tied Gonzalo Higuain's record - set in 2022 - for the most goals in a single MLS regular season for Inter Miami. Suárez now has 16 goals in MLS, placing him in third position on the scoring table.

Busquets is also part of the starting XI in what is his fourth TOTM selection this season. Marking yet another solid performance as a center back, the Spaniard showcased his leadership and dedication to the team. Even playing in the center of the defense, Busquets made a key pass to Jordi Alba who crossed it in for Suárez's second goal of the night. He was defensively dominant, winning eight out of nine duels, recovering three balls, and also contributed to the team's playmaking and control, having 86 touches.

2024 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:

Matchday 1 and 2: Drake Callender and Lionel Messi

Matchday 3: Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, Julian Gressel, Luis Suárez, and Lionel Messi

Matchday 4: Jordi Alba

Matchday 5: Luis Suárez, Leonardo Campana, and Federico Redondo

Matchday 8: David Ruiz and Lionel Messi

Matchday 9: Diego Gómez and Lionel Messi

Matchday 10: Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi

Matchday 11: Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi

Matchday 12: Matías Rojas, Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez

Matchday 13: Matías Rojas

Matchday 15: Leonardo Campana

Matchday 16: Robert Taylor

Matchday 18: Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi

Matchday 20: Leo Afonso

Matchday 21: Ian Fray and Julian Gressel

Matchday 23: Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, Jordi Alba and Ian Fray

Matchday 24: Benjamin Cremaschi and Julian Gressel

Matchday 27: Federico Redondo and Diego Gómez

Matchday 28: Jordi Alba and Yannick Bright

Matchday 29: Drake Callender, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez

Matchday 30: Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez

