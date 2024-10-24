Whitecaps Crush Portland to Move on in Playoffs

October 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







PORTLAND, OR - It was a historic evening in Portland for Vancouver Whitecaps FC, as they put five past the Portland Timbers in what was a dominant display to secure their spot into the Round One Best-of-3 Series in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The match started physically, as heavy early challenges set the tone for this do-or-die Wild Card encounter.

Ryan Gauld had the first clear chance, testing goalkeeper James Pantemis into a good punch save to deny the Scot. That moment would prove a sign of things to come.

It didn't take much longer for the first goal to go in for the 'Caps. After chaos in the box following a corner kick, Fafa Picault made a snapshot volley that forced a huge save from Pantemis. Tristan Blackmon tried to beat him on the rebound but the Timbers 'keeper was equal to it, however he could not deny Gauld from tapping it in on the third time of asking.

Brian White made it 2-0 just minutes later through some great attacking play. Gauld made a deep cross into the box for Mathías Laborda to latch onto. After some clever close control, Laborda was able to drill a ball across for White to tap-in.

The 'Caps took a 3-0 lead inside the first half thanks to more magic from their Scottish connection. Stuart Armstrong was found at the edge of the box by Pedro Vite and dinked a perfect pass over the head of three defenders right onto the chest of Gauld. The captain then hit a wonderful lob into the top corner.

Evander came close to clawing one back for Portland in the 40th minute, lashing a shot towards the 'Caps' net and forcing Yohei Takaoka to make a big stop.

The second half started in the same way for Whitecaps FC as it did in the first half, with the 'Caps running riot. Armstrong made it 4-0 just six minutes into the second half. After Vite found Picault on the right side of the box, the Haitian international picked out Armstrong with a wonderfully weighted cross towards the back post and Armstrong hammered home the goal with a diving header.

The 'Caps made it a high-flying five just shy of the hour mark, thanks to the Scottish connection once more. Armstrong played Gauld in-behind the Portland defence and the MLS All-Star got his hat-trick after an outstretched finish to complete a stellar individual display.

The 'Caps now get set for a rematch against LAFC, starting this coming Sunday, October 27 at BMO Stadium. Kickoff will be at 6:45 p.m. PT, live on TSN, FS1, free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and available to listen at CKNW.com and whitecapsfc.com.

The series then comes to BC Place for game two on Sunday, November 3 at 5:45 p.m. PT. Tickets will go on sale to the public at 12 p.m. PT on Thursday, October 24. For all ticket information, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

VWFC GE Appliances Player of Quality: Ryan Gauld

Attendance: 19,143

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Scoring Summary

20' - VAN - Ryan Gauld

24' - VAN - Brian White (Mathías Laborda, Ryan Gauld)

31' - VAN - Ryan Gauld (Stuart Armstrong, Pedro Vite)

51' - VAN - Stuart Armstrong (Fafa Picault, Pedro Vite)

59' - VAN - Ryan Gauld (Stuart Armstrong, Sam Adekugbe)

Statistics

Possession: VAN 46.5% - POR 53.5%

Shots: VAN 11 - POR 12

Shots on Goal: VAN 8 - POR 4

Saves: VAN 4 - POR 3

Fouls: VAN 13 - POR 7

Offsides: VAN 6 - POR 0

Corners: VAN 6 - POR 6

Cautions

23' - POR - Diego Chara

54' - VAN - Yohei Takaoka

69' - POR - Evander

85' - POR - Kamal Miller

85' - VAN - Ryan Raposo

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 2.Mathías Laborda, 4.Ranko Veselinović, 6.Tristan Blackmon, 3.Sam Adekugbe; 45.Pedro Vite, 20.Andrés Cubas, 26.Stuart Armstrong (8.Alessandro Schöpf 63'); 11.Fafa Picault (19.Damir Kreilach 76'), 25.Ryan Gauld ©;Ã¯Â¸Â (7.Ryan Raposo 63'); 24.Brian White (28.Levonte Johnson 63')

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 15.Bjørn Inge Utvik, 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 22.Ali Ahmed, 23.Déiber Caicedo

Portland Timbers

41.James Pantemis; 29.Juan Mosquera, 2.Miguel Araujo, 13.Dario Župarić (4.Kamal Miller HT), 5.Claudio Bravo (30.Santiago Moreno HT); 21.Diego Chara © (19.Eryk Williamson HT), 24.David Ayala; 11.Antony (15.Eric Miller 63'), 10.Evander, 14.Jonathan Rodríguez (20.Finn Surman 83'); 9.Felipe Mora

Substitutes not used

16.Maxime Crépeau, 22.Cristhian Paredes, 23.Mason Toye, 44.Marvin Loría

