Sounders FC Signs Head Coach Brian Schmetzer to Multiyear Contract Extension

October 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC today announced that the club has signed Brian Schmetzer to a multiyear contract extension to remain Head Coach of the club. Schmetzer was made available to the media earlier today following Thursday's training session in a press conference that took place at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse in Renton. Media resources from that news conference are now available via the links below.

The Seattle native has led the Rave Green to two MLS Cups and the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup title since taking the helm of the club midway through the 2016 campaign. This season, he led Seattle to a fourth-place finish in the Western Conference with 57 points (16-9-9), the club's fifth-highest single-season point total since joining MLS in 2009. On top of leading the league in fewest goals allowed and most shutouts for the second consecutive year, the Rave Green were also the second-best team in MLS over the last 17 matches of the season, compiling 39 points with a 12-2-3 record, second to only 2024 Supporters' Shield winner Inter Miami CF.

Sounders FC enters the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs as the fourth seed in the Western Conference and faces fifth-seeded Houston Dynamo FC in the Round One best-of-three series. The first fixture is slated for Monday, October 28 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, FS1, FOX Deportes, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM), with the second match in Houston on Sunday, November 3 at Shell Energy Stadium (3:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM). If necessary, game three is scheduled for Sunday, November 10 in Seattle (4:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

