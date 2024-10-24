Sounders FC Signs Head Coach Brian Schmetzer to Multiyear Contract Extension
October 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC today announced that the club has signed Brian Schmetzer to a multiyear contract extension to remain Head Coach of the club. Schmetzer was made available to the media earlier today following Thursday's training session in a press conference that took place at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse in Renton. Media resources from that news conference are now available via the links below.
The Seattle native has led the Rave Green to two MLS Cups and the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup title since taking the helm of the club midway through the 2016 campaign. This season, he led Seattle to a fourth-place finish in the Western Conference with 57 points (16-9-9), the club's fifth-highest single-season point total since joining MLS in 2009. On top of leading the league in fewest goals allowed and most shutouts for the second consecutive year, the Rave Green were also the second-best team in MLS over the last 17 matches of the season, compiling 39 points with a 12-2-3 record, second to only 2024 Supporters' Shield winner Inter Miami CF.
Sounders FC enters the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs as the fourth seed in the Western Conference and faces fifth-seeded Houston Dynamo FC in the Round One best-of-three series. The first fixture is slated for Monday, October 28 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, FS1, FOX Deportes, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM), with the second match in Houston on Sunday, November 3 at Shell Energy Stadium (3:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM). If necessary, game three is scheduled for Sunday, November 10 in Seattle (4:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
Images from this story
|
Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 24, 2024
- Sounders FC Signs Head Coach Brian Schmetzer to Multiyear Contract Extension - Seattle Sounders FC
- Playoffs Explained: A Colorado Rapids Fans' Guide to the Postseason - Colorado Rapids
- Jackson Ragen Named Finalist for 2024 MLS Defender of the Year - Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF to Get Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Campaign Underway against Atlanta United on Friday - Inter Miami CF
- Notebook: Why Luca Orellano Worked at Striker, Could We See It Again, and Teenage Hadebe's Impact on Defense - FC Cincinnati
- Kristijan Kahlina Announced as Finalist for 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year - Charlotte FC
- Luca Orellano Named Finalist for 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year - FC Cincinnati
- Colorado Rapids' Chris Armas Named Finalist for Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year - Colorado Rapids
- Four Inter Miami CF Players and Head Coach 'Tata' Martino Feature as MLS Announces Finalists for 2024 MLS Year-End Awards - Inter Miami CF
- Andrew Farrell Named a Finalist for MLS' Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award - New England Revolution
- Finalists Announced for 2024 MLS Year-End Awards - MLS
- Columbus Crew Honored with Five Finalists for 2024 MLS Year-End Awards - Columbus Crew SC
- New York Red Bulls Midfielder Lewis Morgan Named Finalist for 2024 MLS Comeback Player of the Year - New York Red Bulls
- Match Preview: Atlanta United Faces Inter Miami CF in Game 1 of Round One Best-Of-3 Series - Atlanta United FC
- Midfielder Robin Lod Named Finalist for 2024 MLS Comeback Player of the Year - Minnesota United FC
- Austin FC Agrees to New Contract with Diego Rubio - Austin FC
- Round One Best-Of-3 Series Explained: Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Charlotte FC
- Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer Signed to Contract Extension - Seattle Sounders FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Midfielder Coco Carrasquilla Named 2023/2024 Concacaf Player of the Year - Houston Dynamo FC
- Whitecaps Crush Portland to Move on in Playoffs - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Timbers Exit 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs in Wild Card Match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Whitecaps FC to Face Los Angeles FC in Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Signs Head Coach Brian Schmetzer to Multiyear Contract Extension
- Jackson Ragen Named Finalist for 2024 MLS Defender of the Year
- Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer Signed to Contract Extension
- Sounders FC and Providence to Support Lindbergh High School Suicide Awareness Walk this Saturday, October 26
- Dates and Times Announced for Sounders FC's Round One Best-Of-Three Matchup against Houston Dynamo FC