Colorado Rapids' Chris Armas Named Finalist for Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year

October 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -  Major League Soccer today announced that Colorado Rapids Head Coach Chris Armas has been named a finalist for the 2024 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year Award. This recognition follows Armas' first season with the Rapids, during which he guided the team to the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs and set several club records.

"This nomination is well-deserved, and we're delighted that Chris's performance this year has been recognized," said Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "Chris's energy, positivity, and ability to connect with players and staff on a personal level has fostered a culture of togetherness at the club. These traits have enabled our group to reach some incredible highs in 2024 like returning to the playoffs, winning the Rocky Mountain Cup, and qualifying for Champions Cup."

In his debut season with the Rapids, Armas recorded 50 points, the most by a first-year head coach in the club's history. His side secured 15 wins, setting another record for the most victories by a first-year Rapids coach. Armas also helped reclaim the Rocky Mountain Cup with two victories over the MLS team located in Utah. Additionally, he led the team to berth in the 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, marking the fourth time he has guided a team to the playoffs in his five-year managerial career.

Armas is one of three finalists for the award, alongside Gerardo 'Tata' Martino of Inter Miami CF and Wilfried Nancy of Columbus Crew. The finalists for MLS Year-End Awards were determined through votes from MLS club technical staff, first-team players, and select media members.

The winners of the 2024 MLS Year-End Awards will be announced throughout the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Rapids begin their playoff run against LA Galaxy in a Best-of-3 series, starting with Game 1 on Saturday, October 26, at 9 p.m. MT in California. Game 2 will be hosted by the Rapids at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on Friday, November 1, at 7:30 p.m. MT, with a potential Game 3 on November 9 in California. The series winner will advance to face either the MLS team located in Utah or Minnesota United FC. Tickets for Game 2 are available here.

