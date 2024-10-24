Midfielder Robin Lod Named Finalist for 2024 MLS Comeback Player of the Year

October 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United midfielder Robin Lod was named a finalist in the 2024 MLS Year-End Awards for Comeback Player of the Year. The other finalists include New York City FC midfielder Maxi Moralez and New York Red Bulls winger Lewis Morgan. All finalists for the 2024 MLS Year-End Awards, honoring the league's top performers during the MLS regular season, were announced today with the individuals representing 15 MLS clubs. The winners of all the categories are set to be announced throughout the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The finalists for the annual awards earned the highest average votes from MLS club technical staff, MLS first-team players, and select media members, with each group accounting for 33.3 percent of the overall results.

Robin Lod earned the Comeback Player of the Year nomination after returning to the field following a season-ending injury 10 matches into the 2023 MLS Regular Season. Lod marked his long-awaited return with 10 goal contributions (three goals, seven assists) in just eight games from February 24 to April 27. Lod wrapped up the 2024 regular season as the club's all-time MLS goal-scorer with 29 goals across six seasons, breaking the record in his first 2024 MLS appearance for the Loons in the season opener against Austin FC. Lod also became the all-time leader for most regular-season goal contributions in MNUFC's MLS history, with 58 (29 goals and 29 assists).

Most recently, he recorded his 15th assist of the season on September 28 against the Colorado Rapids, tying former MNUFC forward Darwin Quintero's single-season assist record set in 2018. Robin also surpassed Emanuel Reynoso in the club's single-season goal contribution rankings with 22 (seven goals, 15 assists) after scoring the opening goal in the final home game of the season against St. Louis CITY SC, ranking second behind Darwin Quintero (26).

A veteran and leader on and off the field, Robin's hard work was noticed and recognized by MLS All-Star and Columbus Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy in July, when he earned his first MLS All-Star selection. Robin played the final 20 minutes of the first half against the LIGA MX All-Stars, adding his signature composure and quality passing range to the midfield.

