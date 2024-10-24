Jackson Ragen Named Finalist for 2024 MLS Defender of the Year

October 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Major League Soccer today announced the finalists for its 2024 Year-End Awards, with Sounders FC defender Jackson Ragen being named a finalist for Defender of the Year alongside Inter Miami CF's Jordi Alba and Columbus Crew's Steven Moreira. This marks the first time being a finalist for Ragen, who recently signed a new contract with the club.

Ragen, 26, has been a staple in the backline of the best defense in MLS this season, as the Rave Green allowed the fewest goals (35) league-wide and ranked first with 13 shutouts, surrendering more than one goal on only 12 occasions. The Seattle native and Sounders FC Academy product started a team-high 33 regular-season games in 2024, the only player on the team to start every match he played in, while scoring a career-high three goals with one assist. His 77 clearances were tied for seventh in MLS, while his 1,921 completed passes ranked fifth among all players and third among defenders, with 91 percent passing accuracy. Ragen added one goal in five appearances (all starts) in Leagues Cup 2024 action.

The finalists for 2024 MLS Year-End Awards earned the highest average votes from MLS club technical staff, MLS first team players and select media members, with each group accounting for 33.3 percent of the overall results. The winners are set to be announced throughout the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Sounders FC enters the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs as the fourth seed in the Western Conference and faces fifth-seeded Houston Dynamo FC in the Round One best-of-three series. The first fixture is slated for Monday, October 28 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, FS1, FOX Deportes, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM), with the second match in Houston on Sunday, November 3 at Shell Energy Stadium (3:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM). If necessary, game three is scheduled for Sunday, November 10 in Seattle (4:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.