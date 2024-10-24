Andrew Farrell Named a Finalist for MLS' Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award

October 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







NEW YORK - New England Revolution defender Andrew Farrell has been named among the finalists for 2024 MLS Year-End Awards, announced today by Major League Soccer. Farrell, a three-time Revolution Humanitarian of the Year, is one of three finalists for the Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award. The club's all-time service leader on the field, Farrell earns the national recognition for his tireless work in the New England community during the 2024 season.

Since arriving to the club as the first-overall draft pick in 2013, Farrell has firmly established his legacy in New England both on and off the field. Inside the lines, the Louisville, Ky. native is the Revolution's all-time leader in games played (341), starts (328), and minutes played (29,273). Farrell is equally revered by local fans for his unwavering commitment to giving back to the community through nearly all of the New England Revolution Foundation's charitable initiatives, along with some of his own. In 2024, after his record 12th season with the club, Farrell became only the fourth Revolution player to earn the team's Humanitarian of the Year distinction in three different seasons.

Over the last decade, Farrell has forged a special connection with Special Olympics Massachusetts and the athletes on the Revolution's Unified soccer team. During the program's 10 years, Farrell has been a leading ambassador for the Unified team, supporting them at every one of their matches and many more signing days, tryouts, and training sessions. He and his teammates have helped raise $600,000 to date for Special Olympics Massachusetts through the Revolution's annual fundraising event, Bowl for a Goal presented by the Arbella Insurance Group.

Every September, Farrell's passion for service shines through during the league's Kick Childhood Cancer Month. This year, he hosted four local pediatric cancer fighters at Gillette Stadium as part of Andrew's NEGU Crew, in partnership with the Jessie Rees Foundation. The term "NEGU" stands for "Never, Ever Give Up". The defender also attended this year's Box Car Movie Night, where he and his teammates crafted and watched a film with local families battling childhood cancer.

Farrell, who made 20 appearances across all competitions in his record 12th season with the Revolution, is also an active supporter of the club's work with the Animal Rescue League of Boston. Last year, he was the face of the organization's "Too Hot for Spot" campaign, promoting awareness about summer pet safety. In addition, he has regularly participated in back-to-school events each fall.

The finalists for the annual awards earned the highest average votes from MLS club technical staff, MLS first-team players, and select media members, with each group accounting for 33.3 percent of the overall results. Click here to view all finalists for the 2024 MLS Year-End Awards. The winners will be revealed by MLS in the coming weeks.

