Austin FC Agrees to New Contract with Diego Rubio

October 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club agreed to a contract extension with forward Diego Rubio. Rubio signs with the Verde & Black for one (1) additional year through the end of the 2025 season with an option for 2026.

"Playing in front of our fans at Q2 Stadium this season was an amazing experience, and I'm eager to do everything I can to help the team reach its goals in 2025," said Rubio.

Rubio scored four (4) goals and added one (1) assist in 30 MLS appearances for Austin in 2024. He earned a spot on the MLS Team of the Matchday on June 24 after scoring the match-winner in Austin's away win over Minnesota United FC.

"Diego is a proven MLS goalscorer who brings good experience to our team," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell. "We are pleased to have him part of our group of forwards again for next season."

Rubio initially joined the Verde & Black as a free agent signing on February 5, 2024. Rubio began his career with Colo-Colo in his native Chile, and transferred to Sporting CP in Portugal in at the age of 18. As a young player with Sporting CP B, he recorded 22 goals and nine (9) assists in 52 appearances.

After loan spells in Romania and Norway, Rubio moved to Spanish second division side Real Valladolid CF in 2015, spending six (6) months there before joining Sporting Kansas City (SKC) on loan as a Designated Player in March 2016 at the age of 22. Rubio signed a permanent deal with SKC in September 2016.

In total across his nine (9) seasons in MLS, Rubio has 57 goals and 35 assists in 198 regular season matches.

Transaction: Austin FC agrees to a contract extension with forward Diego Rubio. Rubio signs with Austin for one (1) additional year through the end of the 2025 season with an option for 2026.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.