Inter Miami CF to Get Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Campaign Underway against Atlanta United on Friday

October 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF is set to begin its third-ever playoffs campaign this Friday, Oct. 25, hosting Atlanta United FC to kick off the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Best-of-3-series for what will be the first home playoff game in Club history. The match at Chase Stadium is set to get underway at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Fans with or without an MLS Season Pass subscription can tune in on Apple TV to enjoy the match in its entirety and have an incredible breadth of options to watch live, including through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs and streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and on the web at tv.apple.com.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will broadcast every match of the postseason, including the MLS Cup Final presented by Audi. MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience.

All matches feature commentary in English and Spanish, while select matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.

Player Spotlight: Lionel Messi

On Friday, fans will have the option to watch Lionel Messi's every move in a special TikTok livestream.

MLS Record Points Achieved in Final 2024 Regular Season Matchday

Inter Miami completed a remarkable comeback and earned a historic 6-2 win over the New England Revolution last Saturday night at Chase Stadium. The result on MLS Decision Day closed out the 2024 regular season and saw the team establish a new single-season points record in the league. With the win, Inter Miami reached 74 points, eclipsing the previous mark of 73 points set by the New England Revolution in 2021.

The resounding triumph was led by a masterful performance from second-half-substitute and Icon of the Match Messi. Our captain scored a hat trick and dished out an assist to make MLS history; with his trio of goals and an assist he became just the fifth player in MLS history to record at least 36 goal contributions in a single season, and the first player in league history to register three goals and add one assist as a substitute in a match. The hat trick also saw him make Club history, reaching 33 goals for Inter Miami to overtake Leonardo Campana (32 goals) as the Club's all-time leading scorer.

A brace from star striker Luis Suárez and a goal from Academy product Benjamin Cremaschi rounded out the team's impressive win on the final day of the regular season.

Additionally, with Messi and Suárez reaching the 20 goal mark in Saturday's win, Inter Miami became the first Club in MLS history to have two players score at least 20 goals each in a regular season.

Inter Miami's Historic 2024 MLS Regular Season

Inter Miami (22W-4L-8D) will host Atlanta having closed out a historic 2024 MLS regular season highlighted by the Club's Supporter's Shield title conquest and new single-season points record in the league. Inter Miami wrapped up the regular season with the best record with 74 points (eight points ahead of the team in second place) and leading the league in goals with a total 78 (six more than the next team).

Messi and Suárez lead the team in goals with 20 and finished the regular season tied in second place amongst the league's top scorers. Messi also leads the team in assists with 19 and is tied for second place amongst the top assist providers this MLS campaign.

Player Records and Milestones

Captain Messi and Campana are the two active leading scorers in Club history. Messi has 33 goals across all competitions (21 in MLS) and is the leading scorer in Club history, while Campana follows with 32 (28 in MLS). Messi (18 in MLS), meanwhile, is also the top assist provider in Club history with 23 across all competitions, followed by versatile attacker Robert Taylor (15 in MLS) with 22 across all competitions.

Drake Callender and Taylor are the players with most appearances for Inter Miami with 112 and 108 across all competitions respectively. In terms of MLS appearances, In terms of MLS appearances, Callender leads with 90 (one in playoffs), while Taylor follows in second place with 88 (one in playoffs). Additiionally, Campana is the third player with most games for Inter Miami with 98 across all compeitions and is nearing the 100 appearance milestone.

Inter Miami CF in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

Following Friday's match, the second game of the Best-of-3 series against Atlanta United is scheduled for Saturday, November 2 at 7 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. If a third match is needed to decide the series, Inter Miami will return to Chase Stadium to host the final game on Saturday, November 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

MLS Cup Playoffs Experience

While it will be the first MLS Cup Playoffs match for star players Messi, Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba Inter Miami will face its third playoffs campaign in Club history with championship experience in its roster.

Head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino led Atlanta United to the MLS Cup title in 2018, with versatile midfielder Julian Gressel being a member of the winning team. Gressel also won the MLS Cup in 2023 while playing for the Columbus Crew.

Additionally, goalkeeper Callender, defender Ryan Sailor Sailor and attacker Taylor featured in the Club's last MLS Cup Playoffs appearance in 2022.

Previously Against Atlanta United

Inter Miami and Atlanta United will meet for the third time this MLS campaign and 15th time in Club history. In all, the Herons have recorded five wins, five losses and four draws in the previous encounters between the sides.

Inter Miami will aim to extend its positive record hosting Atlanta at Chase Stadium, having registered of four wins, a loss and two draws in its home ground.

Last time out, Miami and Atlanta played out a hard-fought 2-2 stalemate at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in MLS regular season action on Sept. 18.

Scouting Atlanta United

Atlanta United will visit South Florida after defeating CF Montréal 5-4 in penalties following a 2-2 draw in regulation in the Eastern Conference Wild Card match on Tuesday. In all, the Five Stripes registered 10 wins, 14 losses and 10 draws for a total 40 points and advanced to the Wild Card match by claiming the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze leads the team both in goals and assists this MLS season, tallying nine and seven thus far this campaign.

