Timbers Exit 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs in Wild Card Match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Providence Park

October 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers concluded their 2024 MLS campaign Wednesday night, falling 5-0 to Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the MLS Cup Wild Card match at Providence Park. Portland concluded the regular season with 47 points (12-11-11), finishing in ninth place in the Western Conference.

Timbers in the Postseason

Tonight marked Portland's eighth postseason appearance in club history (2013, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2024), and first since making the MLS Cup Final in 2021. The Timbers hold a 11-6-8 record in MLS Cup Playoff matches, including a 5-3-5 record at Providence Park. Notably, Diego Chara made his 22nd postseason appearance tonight, which marks seventh most amongst all active players in MLS. Antony, Miguel Araujo, David Ayala, Evander, Juan Mosquera, Jonathan Rodríguez and Finn Surman all made their MLS Cup Playoffs debuts in the match.

2024 Campaign Recap

Portland concluded its 2024 campaign (regular season and playoffs) with a mark of 12-12-11 (47 pts), including a home record of 9-4-5 and 3-8-6 on the road. Evander set a new single-season club record in goal contributions (34) and assists (19), while newcomer Jonathan Rodríguez led the club in goals scored. Notably, Evander, Rodríguez and Felipe Mora became the first trio in league history to record 14 or more goals each in the same season. Additionally, Juan Mosquera started all 34 matches for the Timbers this season, becoming just the second player in club history to start every game, and the first since Darlington Nagbe accomplished the feat in 2013.

Goal-Scoring Plays

VAN - Ryan Gauld, 20th minute: In a chaotic moment in the six-yard box, the ball fell to Ryan Gauld, who used his right foot to fire the rebound home at the near post.

VAN - Brian White (Mathías Laborda, Ryan Gauld), 24th minute: Mathías Laborda received a long pass on the right side of the box and took two touches to turn before sending a low cross to Brian White at the back post. The forward used his right foot to drive the ball into the center of the goal.

VAN - Ryan Gauld (Stuart Armstrong, Pedro Vite), 31st minute: Standing at the top of the box, Stuart Armstrong chipped the ball to Ryan Gauld, who used his chest to set up a left-footed lofted shot that looped into the top-left side of the net.

VAN - Stuart Armstrong (Fafa Picault, Pedro Vite), 51st minute: Fafa Picault sent in a deep cross from the right side of the box to a diving Stuart Armstrong who headed the ball in at the near post.

VAN - Ryan Gauld (Stuart Armstrong, Sam Adekugbe), 59th minute: Slipped in from a diagonal ball sent in by Stuart Armstrong at the top of the box, Ryan Gauld used his left foot to send the ball into the right-side netting.

Notes Portland made its eighth postseason appearance in the club's MLS history (2013, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2024). The Timbers hold an 11-6-8 record in MLS Cup Playoff matches. In 13 playoff matches at Providence Park, the Timbers hold a record of 5-3-5. Head Coach Phil Neville led the club to its first postseason since 2021 in his first year at the helm. Antony, Miguel Araujo, David Ayala, Evander, Juan Mosquera, Jonathan Rodríguez and Finn Surman made their MLS Cup Playoffs debuts in the match. Diego Chara made his 22nd postseason appearance tonight, seventh most amongst all active players in the league. Portland concluded its 2024 campaign (regular season and playoffs) with a mark of 12-12-11 (47 pts), including a home record of 9-4-5 and 3-8-6 on the road.

Portland Timbers (No. 9 Seed) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps (No. 8 Seed) -- 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Wild Card Match

October 23, 2024 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 0 0 0

Vancouver Whitecaps 3 2 5

Scoring Summary:

VAN: Gauld, 20

VAN: White (Laborda, Gauld), 24

VAN: Gauld (Armstrong, Vite), 31

VAN: Armstrong (Picault, Vite), 51

VAN: Gauld (Armstrong, Adekugbe), 59

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Chara (caution), 23

VAN: Takaoka (caution), 54

POR: Evander (caution), 69

POR: K. Miller (caution), 85

VAN: Raposa (caution), 85

Lineups:

POR: GK Pantemis, D Bravo (Moreno, 45), D Zuparic (K. Miller, 45), D Araujo, D Mosquera, M Ayala, M Chara Š (Williamson, 45), M Rodríguez (Surman, 83), M Evander, M Antony (E. Miller, 64), F Mora

Substitutes Not Used: GK Crépeau, M Paredes, F Loría, F Toye

TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (Evander, Rodríguez, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Evander, 3); FOULS: 7 (Chara, 4); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 3

VAN: GK Takaoka, D Laborda, D Veselinovic, D Blackmon, D Adekugbe, M Vite, M Cubas (Berhalter, 83), M Armstrong (Schöpf, 64), M Picault (Kreilach, 76), M Gauld Š (Raposo, 63), F White (Johnson, 64)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Boehmer, D Utvik, M Ahmed, F Caicedo

TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (Gauld, 4) SHOTS ON GOAL: 8 (Gauld, 4); FOULS: 13 (Cubas, Raposo, 2); OFFSIDES: 6; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 4

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Assistant Referees: Kyle Atkins, Jose Da Silva

Fourth Official: Jon Freemon

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

Attendance: 19,143

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

