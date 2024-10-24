Finalists Announced for 2024 MLS Year-End Awards

NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced the finalists for the 2024 MLS Year-End Awards, honoring the league's top performers during the MLS regular season. Among the finalists are individuals representing 15 MLS clubs, with the winners set to be announced throughout the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The finalists for Landon Donovan MLS MVP include MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Christian Benteke (D.C. United), Supporters' Shield winners Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF), and 2024 MLS All-Stars Evander (Portland Timbers) and Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew).

Inter Miami CF is the most represented club among the 2024 MLS Year-End Awards contenders with six finalists after a Supporters' Shield-winning season that saw the club set an MLS regular season points record on Decision Day. The Columbus Crew's five finalists across five awards were the second-most followed by LAFC, who round out the clubs with multiple finalists with three.

The finalists for the annual awards earned the highest average votes from MLS club technical staff, MLS first-team players, and select media members, with each group accounting for 33.3 percent of the overall results.

Landon Donovan MLS MVP

Christian Benteke (D.C. United)

Evander (Portland Timbers)

Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF)

Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF)

Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year

Chris Armas (Colorado Rapids)

Gerardo 'Tata' Martino (Inter Miami CF)

Wilfried Nancy (Columbus Crew)

Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award

Andrew Farrell (New England Revolution)

Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew)

Ilie Sánchez (LAFC)

MLS Comeback Player of the Year

Robin Lod (Minnesota United FC)

Maxi Moralez (New York City FC)

Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls)

MLS Defender of the Year

Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF)

Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew)

Jackson Ragen (Seattle Sounders FC)

MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

Kristijan Kahlina (Charlotte FC)

Hugo Lloris (LAFC)

Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew)

MLS Newcomer of the Year

Luca Orellano (FC Cincinnati)

Gabriel Pec (LA Galaxy)

Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF)

MLS Young Player of the Year

Diego Gómez (Inter Miami CF)

Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake)

Cristian Olivera (LAFC)

The AT&T MLS Goal of the Year (vote here) and MLS Save of the Year (vote here) will be decided by online voting at MLSsoccer.com, with winners announced on Wednesday, Oct. 30. Voting opened on Monday, October 21 and will close on Monday, Oct. 28.

MLS Referee and Assistant Referee of the Year award recipients will be announced on Monday, Oct. 28, and the MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire will be revealed at a later date.

