Houston Dynamo FC Midfielder Coco Carrasquilla Named 2023/2024 Concacaf Player of the Year

October 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla was named the 2023/2024 Concacaf Men's Player of the Year, Concacaf announced today.

Carrasquilla is the first-ever Panamanian to receive the honor following a strong campaign with the Panamanian National team. The 25-year-old midfielder began his superb season by helping Panama reach the final of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, where he made six starts and scored the decisive penalty in the shootout versus the United States in the semifinals. Carrasquilla was awarded the Golden Ball and named to the competition's Best XI.

Carrasquilla then continued his stellar campaign by guiding Panama over Costa Rica in the 2023/24 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals to advance to the Concacaf Nations League Finals for a second consecutive edition.

The Panamanian star has also played a key role with the Dynamo this season, helping lead the team to its first consecutive playoff appearance since 2013 and 10th overall berth. Houston remained above the playoff line for the entire 2024 campaign, while setting single-season club records for points (54) and road wins (8). The standout midfielder totaled 34 appearances (31 starts) across all competitions, scoring four goals and recording seven assists.

Additionally, Carrasquilla helped the Dynamo qualify for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup after winning the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup last year, while reaching the 2023 Western Conference Final in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Dynamo kick off MLS postseason play on Monday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. CT, when they travel to face Seattle Sounders FC for Game 1 of the Round One Best-of-3 Series in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. Houston will return to Shell Energy Stadium to host Seattle in Game 2 on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m. CT. Fans can purchase tickets via SeatGeek HERE for as low as $25. Game 3 will be played in Seattle if necessary.

