New York Red Bulls Midfielder Lewis Morgan Named Finalist for 2024 MLS Comeback Player of the Year

October 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan has been named as a finalist for the 2024 MLS Comeback Player of the Year award, the league announced today.

Morgan, 28, suffered subsequent hip injuries in 2023, which caused him to miss 28 matches during the 2023 season. Since returning in the beginning of the 2024 MLS season, Morgan recorded 13 goals and seven assists in 29 matches played. He led the club in goals and ranked tied for fifth among active MLS midfielders. His 20 goal contributions is the most by a Red Bulls player since 2018 and he also became the fifth midfielder in franchise history to record 20-plus goal contributions in a single season. This was Morgan's second career double-digit goal scoring season for New York, which ranks tied for second in franchise history for double-digit goal scoring seasons by a midfielder. The Paisley, Scotland native now owns the top two highest goal scoring seasons by a midfielder in franchise history.

The midfielder became the third active Red Bulls player to be named to a UEFA Euro in franchise history along with Lothar Mattheus (1996) and Roberto Donadoni (2000). Morgan earned his first call-up to the Scotland National Team since 2019 and has earned three call-ups this calendar year. Morgan has made five caps for Scotland in 2024 and featured in their last group stage match at the 2024 UEFA Euro against Hungary.

Morgan and the Red Bulls are in action on Tuesday, October 29, when they face off against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field for the beginning of Round One in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. ET with coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish, FS1, TSN, RDS, and New York Red Bulls Radio in English via the New York Red Bulls app and NewYorkRedBulls.com.

