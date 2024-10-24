Whitecaps FC to Face Los Angeles FC in Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs

October 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - It's a rematch.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC will continue their run in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs in a Round One Best-of-3 Series versus top Western Conference seed Los Angeles FC, a rematch from the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. Whitecaps FC 2024 playoffs are presented by BMO, PlayNow Sports and TELUS.

The opening match will be played this coming Sunday, October 27 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Kickoff will be at 6:45 p.m. PT, live on TSN, FS1, free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and available to listen at CKNW.com and whitecapsfc.com. A free playoff watch party, presented by PlayNow Sports, will take place at Good Co. Granville. Doors will open at 5 p.m. PT. Season members will receive the first opportunity for tickets, with remaining tickets available to the public.

BC Place will host the second match on Sunday, November 3 at 5:45 p.m. PT. Season members will receive pre-sale access on Thursday, October 24 at 10 a.m. PT before tickets go on sale to the general public at 12 p.m. PT at ticketmaster.ca/whitecaps.

If necessary, the third and deciding match will be played on Friday, November 8 at 8 p.m. PT, back in Los Angeles at BMO Stadium.

Whitecaps FC and LAFC have met nine times since 2023, and three times already this year. This season, LAFC took the first match 3-0 at BMO Stadium on May 11, with a late goal also giving LAFC a 2-1 victory on October 13 at BC Place. In the Leagues Cup, the two sides played to a 2-2 result on July 30 before the 'Caps won in a shootout.

The 'Caps advanced to Round One after a dominant 5-0 victory over Cascadia rivals Portland Timbers in the Wild Card match on Wednesday at Providence Park.

