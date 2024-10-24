Match Preview: Atlanta United Faces Inter Miami CF in Game 1 of Round One Best-Of-3 Series

October 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA (Oct. 24, 2024) - Atlanta United faces Inter Miami CF in Game 1 of Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Friday night at Chase Stadium. The match is set to kick-off at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV for free, while fans can also tune-in to radio calls on Star 94 and La Mejor.

Atlanta owns a 5-4-4 all-time record against Inter Miami in MLS play, 4-1-2 at home and 1-3-2 on the road in the series. This will be the third meeting between the teams in 2024 with Atlanta winning the first meeting 3-1 in May at Chase Stadium while the last matchup ended in a 2-2 draw in September at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta is riding a five-game road unbeaten streak, going 3-0-2 since its last away loss at Los Angeles Galaxy on Aug. 24.

Friday's game will be Atlanta's 15th MLS postseason match in club history. Atlanta is 7-5-2 in those matches and recorded its only playoff road win in a 1-0 victory over NYCFC at Yankee Stadium in 2018 on its way to winning the 2018 MLS Cup.

Atlanta advanced to Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs following its penalty shootout victory in Tuesday's Wild Card match at CF Montréal. Brooks Lennon scored the opening goal in the 29th minute while defender Stian Gregersen doubled Atlanta's lead in the 44th. Montréal equalized the scoreline in the second half, sending the match into a shootout where Brad Guzan saved Montréal's second attempt as Atlanta won the shootout 5-4 to advance to Round One.

Guzan saved his fourth penalty kick of the season in all competitions, the most he has recorded in a single-season since joining Atlanta.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.