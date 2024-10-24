Round One Best-Of-3 Series Explained: Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
October 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
After the Wild Card matches, the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs continue with eight Round One Best-of-3 Series.
The Round One Best-of-3 Series lasts from Friday, October 25, to Sunday, November 10. MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will broadcast every match.
Who Plays?
The top seven teams from each conference automatically qualified for the Round One Best-of-3 Series, followed by the Wild Card match winners.
All 16 teams participating in Round One earn at least one home game in the series. The first team to win two matches advances. Four teams from each conference will advance to the Conference Semifinals.
Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series
No. 1 Inter Miami CF vs. No. 9 Atlanta United
No. 2 Columbus Crew vs. No. 7 New York Red Bulls
No. 3 FC Cincinnati vs. No. 6 New York City FC
No. 4 Orlando City SC vs. No. 5 Charlotte FC
Western Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series
No. 1 LAFC vs. No. 8 Vancouver Whitecaps FC
No. 2 LA Galaxy vs. No. 7 Colorado Rapids
No. 3 Real Salt Lake vs. No. 6 Minnesota United FC
No. 4 Seattle Sounders FC vs. No. 5 Houston Dynamo FC
How does it work?
Home-away-home format:
Match 1: higher seed hosts
Match 2: lower seed hosts
Match 3 (if necessary): higher seed hosts
Win-only: Every Round One match will have a winner; no ties, no aggregate score.
PK shootout: No extra time will be played if a match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner.
Best-of-3: The first team to win two matches will advance. Conversely, the loser's playoff journey will end.
What's Next?
The winner of each Round One Best-of-3 series advances to the Conference Semifinals, which will be held November 23-24.
If a Conference Semifinal game is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. If the score is still tied after two extra time periods, a winner will be determined via a penalty kick shootout.
Eastern Conference Semifinals
Winner of No. 1 vs. No. 8/9 series vs. winner of No. 4 vs. No. 5 series
Winner of No. 3 vs. No. 6 series vs. winner of No. 2 vs. No. 7 series
Western Conference Semifinals
Winner of No. 1 vs. No. 8/9 series vs. winner of No. 4 vs. No. 5 series
Winner of No. 3 vs. No. 6 series vs. winner of No. 2 vs. No. 7 series
When is MLS Cup?
Date: MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for December 7.
Hosting: Hosting rights are awarded to the finalist with the better regular-season record. If both finalists have the same amount of regular-season points, the team with more wins - or if they're tied in that category, better goal difference - will host MLS Cup.
