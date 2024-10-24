Playoffs Explained: A Colorado Rapids Fans' Guide to the Postseason

October 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

As an historic Rapids season comes to a close, it's time to look to the postseason. The Audi MLS Cup Playoffs format has changed since Colorado last got their chance at the Cup, so here's a refresher for all you fans of the Burgundy & Blue on what the Rapids are prepared to take on in the playoffs.

How many teams make the playoffs?

Overall, 18 teams qualify - the top 9 from the Eastern Conference and the top 9 from the Western Conference.

Seeds 1-7 in each conference automatically qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 series. The Rapids finished as a seventh seed, evading any need for Wild Card matches.

Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.

What are the playoff rounds/dates?

Four rounds follow the Wild Card matches, ending with MLS Cup presented by Audi on December 7 (hosting rights awarded to the finalist with the best regular-season record).

Round One Best-of-3 Series

Dates: Friday, October 25 - Sunday, November 10

Colorado will take on LA Galaxy on October 26, November 1 and November 9. The rules of the Best-of-3 Series are as follows:

Every Round One game will have a winner; no ties, no aggregate score.

The matches will be hosted in a home-away-home format, with the higher seed hosting the two home games. The Rapids will host Galaxy on November 1 at 7:30 p.m.

If a match is tied at the end of regulation, no extra time will be played. Teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner.

The first team to win two matches will advance.

Four teams from each conference will advance to the Conference Semifinals.

The Western Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series will see these matchups:

No. 1 (LAFC) vs. No. 8 (Vancouver Whitecaps)

No. 2 (LA Galaxy) vs. No. 7 (Colorado Rapids)

No. 3 (Real Salt Lake) vs. No. 6 (Minnesota United)

No. 4 (Seattle Sounders) vs. No. 5 (Houston Dynamo)

Conference Semifinals

Dates: Saturday, November 23 - Sunday, November 24

The rules of the Conference Semifinals are as follows:

Single-elimination matches, hosted by the higher seed.

If the score of a Conference Semifinal game is tied at the end of regulation, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. If the score is still tied at the end of the two extra time periods, teams will determine the winner via a penalty kick shootout.

Conference Semifinal winners will advance to the Conference Final.

The Western Conference Semifinals will see these matchups:

Winner of No. 1 vs. No. 8/9 series vs. winner of No. 4 vs. No. 5 series

Winner of No. 3 vs. No. 6 series vs. winner of No. 2 vs. No. 7 series

Conference Finals

Dates: Saturday, November 30 - Sunday, December 1

The rules of the Conference Finals are as follows:

Single-elimination match hosted by the higher seed.

If the score of a Conference Final game is tied at the end of regulation, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. If the score is still tied at the end of the two extra time periods, teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner.

The winner of each Conference Final match will advance to MLS Cup presented by Audi.

The Conference Finals will see these matchups:

Eastern Conference Final: highest advancing seed vs. lowest advancing seed

Western Conference Final: highest advancing seed vs. lowest advancing seed

MLS Cup presented by Audi

Date: Saturday, December 7

The rules of MLS Cup are as follows:

A single match hosted by the higher seed.

If the score of the game is tied at the end of regulation, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. If the score is still tied at the end of the two extra time periods, teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner.

The Audi MLS Cup will see a matchup between the Western Conference Champion and the Eastern Conference Champion.

It's time to rally around the Burgundy Boys and bring home the Cup! Show your support this weekend for Game 1 by joining us for an official playoff watch party at McGregor Square, presented by Toyota, or by catching the game for FREE on MLS Season Pass as the team battles in California! The Rapids then return to altitude on Friday, November 1 for a playoff match you won't want to miss--remember the last playoff battle with Galaxy on our home turf?

We can't wait to see you out at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, so get your tickets today! Keep up to date on the Rapids' playoff journey with our official Playoff Hub.

