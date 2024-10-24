Four Inter Miami CF Players and Head Coach 'Tata' Martino Feature as MLS Announces Finalists for 2024 MLS Year-End Awards
October 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Major League Soccer (MLS) announced today the finalists for its 2024 MLS Year-End Awards, highlighting the accomplishments of the league's top players on and off the field, as well as the achievements of head coaches and referees during the 2024 MLS regular season. Four Inter Miami CF players and head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino feature among the finalists for the various awards amidst the team's historic season.
Inter Miami's finalists in the running for the awards are as follows:
Landon Donovan MLS MVP: Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez
Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year: Gerardo 'Tata' Martino
MLS Newcomer of the Year: Luis Suárez
MLS Young Player of the Year: Diego Gómez
MLS Defender of the Year: Jordi Alba
Inter Miami CF is the most represented club among the 2024 MLS Year-End Awards contenders with six finalists after a Supporters' Shield-winning season that saw the club set an MLS regular- season points record on Decision Day.
The finalists for the annual awards earned the highest average votes from MLS club technical staff, MLS first-team players, and select media members, with each group accounting for 33.3 percent of the overall results.
The AT&T MLS Goal of the Year and MLS Save of the Year will be decided by online voting at MLSsoccer.com, with winners announced on Thursday, Oct. 30. Voting opened on Monday, October 21 and will close on Monday, Oct. 28.
MLS Referee and Assistant Referee of the Year award recipients will be announced on Monday, Oct. 28, and the MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire will be revealed at a later date.
Landon Donovan MLS MVP
Christian Benteke (D.C. United)
Evander (Portland Timbers)
Cucho HernaÃÂndez (Columbus Crew)
Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF)
Luis SuaÃÂrez (Inter Miami CF)
Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year
Chris Armas (Colorado Rapids)
Gerardo 'Tata' Martino (Inter Miami CF)
Wilfried Nancy (Columbus Crew)
MLS Defender of the Year
Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF)
Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew)
Jackson Ragen (Seattle Sounders FC)
MLS Newcomer of the Year
Luca Orellano (FC Cincinnati)
Gabriel Pec (LA Galaxy)
Luis SuaÃÂrez (Inter Miami CF)
MLS Young Player of the Year
Diego GoÃÂmez (Inter Miami CF)
Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake)
Cristian Olivera (LAFC)
