Kristijan Kahlina Announced as Finalist for 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

Charlotte, NC - Major League Soccer today announced the finalists for the 2024 MLS Year-End Awards, honoring the league's top performers during the regular season. Among the finalists are individuals representing 15 MLS clubs, and the winners will be announced throughout the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina is among the finalists for the 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, honoring the league's top goalkeeper during the MLS regular season. Kahlina is one of three finalists nominated for the award, along with LAFC's Hugo Lloris and Patrick Schulte of Columbus Crew. The Croatian made his 100th appearance for The Crown on Decision Day, claiming another clean sheet, totaling 12 on the season and 25 in his MLS career so far. He is tied for the league lead in clean sheets with Lloris and tied for third in total saves with 121. According to American Soccer Analysis' Goals-xGoals metric, Kahlina had the second-best single season for a goalkeeper in MLS since 2013 with (-10.47).

It's been a career year for the Croatian, who signed a new contract with the club on October 1st. The contract will keep him in the Queen City in 2026 with an option for 2027.

The finalists for the annual awards earned the highest average votes from MLS club technical staff, MLS first-team players, and select media members, with each group accounting for 33.3 percent of the overall results.

For a list of all awards across the league, see below:

Landon Donovan MLS MVP

Christian Benteke (D.C. United)

Evander (Portland Timbers)

Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF)

Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF)

MLS Defender of the Year

Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF)

Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew)

Jackson Ragen (Seattle Sounders FC)

MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

Kristijan Kahlina (Charlotte FC)

Hugo Lloris (LAFC)

Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew)

MLS Newcomer of the Year

Luca Orellano (FC Cincinnati)

Gabriel Pec (LA Galaxy)

Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF)

MLS Young Player of the Year

Diego Gómez (Inter Miami CF)

Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake)

Cristian Olivera (LAFC)

The AT&T MLS Goal of the Year (vote here) and MLS Save of the Year (vote here) will be decided by online voting at MLSsoccer.com with winners announced on Thursday, Oct. 30. Voting opened on Monday, October 21, and will close on Monday, Oct. 28.

MLS Referee and Assistant Referee of the Year award recipients will be announced on Monday, Oct. 28, and the MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire will be revealed at a later date.

