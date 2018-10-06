White Tops Blue in Intersquad Scrimmage

Jacksonville, FL- The annual Blue & White Game drew 600 people to the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex to see the Icemen for the first time in the 2018-2019 season, presented by Community First Credit Union. Team White topped Team Blue 4 to 1 in the 40-minute contest.

WHITE Forwards

Randolph

Ustaski

D'Aoust

Hunt

Lichtenwald

Veloso

Coulter

McKeown

Brown

Defensemen

Metcalfe

Glover

Phillips

Kugler

Goaltenders

Jaillet

Hare

BLUE Forwards

Rabbit

Clark

Fowlie

Casale

Critchlow

Fawcett

Grandmaison

Makimaa

Defensemen

Jeke

Kessel

Woods

Mingo

Goaltenders

Berdin

Tsaruk

The Icemen open their second season on Saturday, October 13th at Veterans Memorial Arena against the South Carolina Stingrays at 7:00 p.m.

