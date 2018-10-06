White Tops Blue in Intersquad Scrimmage
October 6, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
Jacksonville, FL- The annual Blue & White Game drew 600 people to the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex to see the Icemen for the first time in the 2018-2019 season, presented by Community First Credit Union. Team White topped Team Blue 4 to 1 in the 40-minute contest.
WHITE Forwards
Randolph
Ustaski
D'Aoust
Hunt
Lichtenwald
Veloso
Coulter
McKeown
Brown
Defensemen
Metcalfe
Glover
Phillips
Kugler
Goaltenders
Jaillet
Hare
BLUE Forwards
Rabbit
Clark
Fowlie
Casale
Critchlow
Fawcett
Grandmaison
Makimaa
Defensemen
Jeke
Kessel
Woods
Mingo
Goaltenders
Berdin
Tsaruk
The Icemen open their second season on Saturday, October 13th at Veterans Memorial Arena against the South Carolina Stingrays at 7:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 6, 2018
- White Tops Blue in Intersquad Scrimmage - Jacksonville IceMen
- Royals Run Away from Thunder in Third, 6-3 - Reading Royals
- O'Connor Backstops Nailers to Shootout Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Wings Fall in Penalty Filled Affair - Kalamazoo Wings
- Railers Sink Mariners 5-0 in Lone Tune up Before Regular Season - Worcester Railers HC
- Adirondack Concludes Preseason with Loss in Reading - Adirondack Thunder
- Blues Send Fitzpatrick to Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Oilers Defeat Thunder in Lone Preseason Game - Tulsa Oilers
- Tulsa Takes Preseason Contest in Wichita, 4-2 - Wichita Thunder
- Goaltender Assigned to Jax - Jacksonville IceMen
- Game Preview: Solar Bears Wrap up Preseason Tonight at Florida - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - October 6 - ECHL
- Luukko, Komm Returned to Royals on Loan from Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Nailers at Cyclones Game Day Snap Shot, October 6 - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Open Preseason this Weekend in New Hampshire - Maine Mariners
- Americans Look to Sweep the Preseason - Allen Americans
- Thunder Plays Lone Exhibition Game Today vs. Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Preview: 'Blades Host Solar Bears to Conclude Preseason - Florida Everblades
- Goalie Mason McDonald Re-Assigned to Kansas City - Kansas City Mavericks
- Stingrays Break Open in Second Period, Down Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizzlies Fall in Preseason Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- Olson Lifts Solar Bears to 5-4 Win over Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Adirondack Drops Preseason Opener 6-3 to Reading - Adirondack Thunder
- Americans Score Four Unanswered to Beat Kansas City - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville IceMen Stories
- White Tops Blue in Intersquad Scrimmage
- Goaltender Assigned to Jax
- Three Assigned to Jax Including Decorated Goalie
- Training Camp Roster Announced
- Trio of D-Men Added to Camp Roster