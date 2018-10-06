Stingrays Break Open in Second Period, Down Swamp Rabbits

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Completely even halfway through regulation turned uneven past it. The South Carolina Stingrays exploded for four goals in the second period, and rode the offensive wave the rest of the way as the Rays beat the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 6-4 on Friday night at the Carolina Ice Palace. It was the Swamp Rabbits' second and final preseason tune-up ahead of Opening Night next Friday, October 12.

Bo Brauer, Jake Kamrass, Tim Davison and Christian Horn all scored for the Stingrays within a four minute, 48 second window that took the score from 2-2 to 6-3. Jake Trask's goal at 14:45 looked to stop the slide at 5-3, but Horn connected just 24 seconds later to re-establish South Carolina's lead.

It was the Stingrays who held two separate leads prior to that in the first period. Davison got the scoring started with a seeing-eye shot on the power play after Caleb Cameron was sent to the box for tripping. However, much like the identity of this game in particular, fast and furious goal scoring, it took just 30 seconds for Greenville to respond.

Out of the corner, Timmy Moore found J.T. Henke all alone in front, and his shot went between the pads of South Carolina goaltender Parker Milner to tie the score at one.

The second swath of goals did not take very long to materialize either. After Matt Pohlkamp found a soft spot in the Swamp Rabbits' defensive zone and gave the Stingrays the 2-1 lead, just five minutes later, it was Stanislav Dzakhov on the feed from Jarrid Privitera, getting Greenville even at two apiece.

Down 6-3 heading into the third, Greenville staged a push. Early in the third, Stathis Soumelidis deflected a point shot from Kyle Chatham and pulled the Swamp Rabbits back within two.

Devin Buffalo and Jordan Ruby split time in the start for Greenville. Parker Milner went the distance for the Stingrays.

The Swamp Rabbits return to action on Friday October 12 for Opening Night. Secure your spot in Greenville hockey history by going to SwampRabbits.com.

