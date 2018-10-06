Olson Lifts Solar Bears to 5-4 Win over Everblades

ESTERO, Fla. - Trevor Olson broke a 4-4 tie with 16.6 seconds remaining in regulation to lift the Orlando Solar Bears (2-0-0-0) to a 5-4 victory over the Florida Everblades (0-1-0-0) on Friday night at Hertz Arena.

Etienne Boutet opened the scoring for Orlando at 6:55 of the first period with a wrist shot that beat Jamie Phillips, with Olson and Ryan Siiro picking up assists on the goal.

Tommy Thompson found the equalizer on the power play for Florida at 13:23 by redirecting a point shot past Corbin Boes.

The Everblades took a two-goal lead in the second period with goals from Adam Gilmour (0:28) and a shorthanded marker from Joe Cox (4:03) that made it 3-1 in favor of the hosts.

Orlando responded with a three-goal run of its own, as Dylan Fitze (6:09) and Cody Donaghey (6:32) scored just 23 seconds apart to tie the score at 3-3, and Vincent Dunn snapped a shot over the shoulder of Phillips at 12:21 to restore a 4-3 advantage.

Mathieu Foget pulled the Everblades even at 11:04 of the third period with Florida's second shorthanded goal. The game appeared headed for overtime, but in the final seconds of regulation Siiro carried the puck into the offensive zone and fired a shot that rebounded to the side of the Florida net, allowing Olson to take several hacks at the puck before finally jamming it past Phillips at 19:43.

Boes picked up win with 22 saves; Phillips took the loss with 29 stops.

NOTABLES

Olson's three points (1g-2a) and +4 led Orlando.

Corey Kalk paced the Solar Bears with six shots on goal.

Orlando concludes its preseason schedule on Saturday, Oct. 6 with a rematch against the Everblades at 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

THREE STARS

1) Trevor Olson - ORL

2) Adam Gilmour - FLA

3) Patrick McCarron - FLA

