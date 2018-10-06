Luukko, Komm Returned to Royals on Loan from Lehigh Valley

October 6, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Saturday defenseman Nick Luukko and goaltender Branden Komm have been returned on loan to the Royals from Lehigh Valley. The pair returns to Reading as the Royals host Adirondack in their final preseason game at Santander Arena Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Admission is free with the donation of a canned food item. The Royals open the season on Sat., Oct. 13 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Worcester with a cowbell giveaway to the first 6,500 fans, presented by Met-Ed.

Luukko's importance

Luukko is preparing for his fourth professional season; all have been with the Flyers organization. The West Chester, PA native is one of four Royals to skate in at least 200 games with Reading, ranking fourth in team history with 202 games played.

Last campaign, Luukko served as Royals alternate captain, skated in 67 games and produced a career-high 21 points (5g). He also played in one game for the Phantoms.

A former 2010 sixth-round pick of the Flyers, Luukko has recorded 15 goals, 55 points, 94 PIM and a plus-26 rating in his ECHL career. He stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 205 pounds.

At the University of Vermont, Luukko mixed in eight goals and 35 points in 131 games. He signed with the Flyers following the conclusion of his collegiate career and played in six games for the Phantoms in 2014-15. Luukko won the 2011 Clark Cup with the Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL) prior to enrolling at Vermont.

Komm adds depth and talent to Royals cage

The Royals acquired Komm from Manchester in Feb. 2018; he compiled a 6-2-2-0 record and two shutouts (2.06 GAA, .936 sv.%) in Reading. He is the only netminder in team history to begin his Royals career with back-to-back shutouts and four straight wins. The Williamsville, NY native is slated to begin his fifth professional campaign.

Komm netminded for four clubs in 2017-18 (29 GP) and registered a 14-9-4-0 mark, 2.60 goals against average and .917 save percentage. For his ECHL career, the 27-year-old is 47-38-9-2 with a 2.72 goals against average and .914 save percentage.

In 2016-17 with Idaho, Komm was tenth in the league with a 2.69 goals against average and sixth in the circuit with a .917 save percentage. A Bentley University graduate, Komm began his professional career in 2014-15 and combined to play in 21 games for Evansville and Cincinnati. He stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 190 pounds.

Single-game tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com and the Weidenhammer Box Office at Santander Arena. Visit the Royals offices at Santander Arena between 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday for tickets or call 610-898-7825.

Opening Weekend, presented by Met-Ed

Season Opener: Sat., Oct. 13, 7:00 p.m.

Block party 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Food and drinks available | Performance by the Uptown Band | Attempt at setting the World Record for most cowbells played at a time | Cowbell giveaway (first 6,500 fans) | Red carpet introduction for the players

Philadelphia Eagles Legends Night (Vince Papale and Bill Bergey): Oct. 14, 5:00 p.m.

Pregame tailgate 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. | Appearance by Eagles legends Vince Papale and Bill Bergey | National cornhole tournament

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 6, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.