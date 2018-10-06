Tulsa Takes Preseason Contest in Wichita, 4-2

October 6, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - Tulsa blew open a tie game with three goals in the third period to walk away with a 4-2 win over Wichita on Saturday afternoon at the Wichita Ice Center.

Colin Jacobs scored with less than two minutes left, but the Thunder couldn't get any closer.

Jacobs and Ryan Van Stralen provided the offense for Wichita.

Van Stralen got the scoring started at 4:59 of the first period as he found a rebound near the net and made it 1-0. The Oilers tied the contest at 18:09 as Roman Ammirato beat Stuart Skinner.

After a scoreless second frame, Tulsa scored three-straight in the third. Just 41 seconds in, Scott Henegar found the net to make it 2-1. Charlie Sampair increased the lead to 3-1 at 12:24. Less than a minute later, Scott Cuthrell made it 4-1. Jacobs cut the lead to two at 18:14 to make it 4-2. Eric Hartzell, who came on in relief midway the second, was pulled for the extra attacker. Wichita had several chances down the stretch, but Ian Keserich shut things down and Tulsa went on to win.

Wichita continues to lead the preseason series against the Oilers with a mark of 8-5-1. The Thunder's all-time preseason record drops to 21-22-3.

Opening Weekend is coming fast. Join us for a pair of games to kick off the 2018-19 campaign as the Idaho Steelheads come to INTRUST Bank Arena on October 12th and followed by the Allen Americans on October 13th. Click here to buy tickets!

Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 down per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

