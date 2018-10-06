Goaltender Assigned to Jax

Jacksonville, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud affiliate of the NHL Winnipeg Jets and AHL Manitoba Moose, today announced the Jets have assigned goaltender Mikhail Berdin from the Moose to the Icemen.

Berdin, 20, spent the last two seasons with the Sioux Falls Stampede (United States Hockey League) where he went 38-25-9 with a 2.69 goals-against average and .922 save percentage. Last season, the 6-foot-2, 163-pound netminder's .921 save percentage was fourth in the USHL.

The Ufa, Russia product won a silver medal for Russia at the 2015 World Junior A Challenge. He was named to the tournament all-star team after posting a 0.80 goals-against average and .968 save percentage. Berdin was drafted by the Jets in the sixth round (157th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Camp continues with the Blue and White Scrimmage tonight at 6:00 p.m at the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex. The Icemen open their second season on Saturday, October 13th at Veterans Memorial Arena against the South Carolina Stingrays. The puck drop has been moved up to 7:00 p.m. ET for all games, except Fridays and Sundays, when the start time will remain at 7:30 p.m. ET and 3:00 p.m. ET, respectively. Single game tickets are now on sale.

