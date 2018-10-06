Grizzlies Fall in Preseason Opener
October 6, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
The Idaho Steelheads got 2 goals from Kyle Schempp in the 3rd period as the Steelheads scored the first 5 goals of the game and cruised to a 5-1 preseason win in front of 4,926 fans at Maverik Center.
The steelheads got off to an early 1-0 lead as Sean Campbell scored a power play goal at the 6:35 mark of the first period. Idaho took a 2-0 lead on a Brad McClure goal at the 17:42 mark in the frame.
In the 2nd period, Idaho extended the lead to 3-0 as Alexander Dahl got a great centering pass from Eric Sweetman.
Kevin Carr stopped 20 of 25 shots for the Grizzlies in his return to Maverik Center.
The Grizzlies got on the board with 1:45 left in the third period at forward Tim McGauley scored a power play goal to make it a 5-1 Idaho lead. Ryan Walters and Caleb Herbert picked up an assist.
The Grizzlies went 1 for 6 on the man advantage. Idaho was 1 for 4 on the power play.
The preseason finale for the Grizzlies is Saturday, October 6th at CenturyLink Arena in Boise. 7:00 pm face-off.
Grizzlies notes: Utah outshot Idaho 17-7 in the third period. Defensemen Gage Ausmus and Matthew Pufahl each tied for the team lead with 5 shots. Local products Tommy Anderson, Josh Dangel and David Higgs each played for the Grizzlies in the game.
Images from this story
|
Utah Grizzlies and Idaho Steelheads face off
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 6, 2018
- Grizzlies Fall in Preseason Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- Olson Lifts Solar Bears to 5-4 Win over Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Adirondack Drops Preseason Opener 6-3 to Reading - Adirondack Thunder
- Americans Score Four Unanswered to Beat Kansas City - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.