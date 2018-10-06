ECHL Transactions - October 6
October 6, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 6, 2018:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Atlanta:
Brandon McMartin, D
Austin Hervey, F
Fort Wayne:
Brandon Lubin, D
Nicholas Kuqali, D
Jarrett Kup, D
Brant Sherwood, F
Kalamazoo:
Stephen Hrehoriak, F
Derek Perl, D
Mitch Atkins, F
South Carolina:
Patrick Harrison, D
Joel Eisenhower, G
Toledo:
Jake Faiella, D
Mason Pulde, G
Utah:
Tom Anderson, F
David Higgs, D
Josh Dangel, F
Chris Komma, G
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Trent Fox, F
South Carolina:
Cam MacDonald, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Indy:
Add Matt Tomkins, G assigned by Rockford
Jacksonville:
Add Mikhail Berdin, G assigned from Manitoba by Winnipeg
Reading:
Add Nick Luukko, D assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Branden Komm, G assigned by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Add Joey Leach, D added to training camp roster
Add Grant Besse, F assigned by Hershey
Tulsa:
Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned from San Antonio by St. Louis
Wichita:
Delete Alex Gillies, F suspended by team, removed from training camp roster
