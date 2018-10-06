ECHL Transactions - October 6

October 6, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 6, 2018:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Atlanta:

Brandon McMartin, D

Austin Hervey, F

Fort Wayne:

Brandon Lubin, D

Nicholas Kuqali, D

Jarrett Kup, D

Brant Sherwood, F

Kalamazoo:

Stephen Hrehoriak, F

Derek Perl, D

Mitch Atkins, F

South Carolina:

Patrick Harrison, D

Joel Eisenhower, G

Toledo:

Jake Faiella, D

Mason Pulde, G

Utah:

Tom Anderson, F

David Higgs, D

Josh Dangel, F

Chris Komma, G

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Trent Fox, F

South Carolina:

Cam MacDonald, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Indy:

Add Matt Tomkins, G assigned by Rockford

Jacksonville:

Add Mikhail Berdin, G assigned from Manitoba by Winnipeg

Reading:

Add Nick Luukko, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Branden Komm, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Add Joey Leach, D added to training camp roster

Add Grant Besse, F assigned by Hershey

Tulsa:

Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned from San Antonio by St. Louis

Wichita:

Delete Alex Gillies, F suspended by team, removed from training camp roster

