Game Preview: Solar Bears Wrap up Preseason Tonight at Florida

October 6, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Florida Everblades

VENUE: Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla.

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (2-0-0-0) complete their preseason schedule with another clash against the Florida Everblades (0-0-1-0), after picking up a 5-4 win on Friday night.

PEDERSEN, SIIRO CARRY STREAKS INTO TONIGHT: With points in both games, Brent Pedersen (1g-2a) and Ryan Siiro (1g-2a) each carry point streaks into the final game of the preseason. Both are expected to dress tonight.

MORE SHOTS FROM "THE HOUSE" PACING OFFENSE: As Friday's game went on, the Solar Bears appeared to settle into an offensive groove. After being forced to the perimeter of the offensive zone for much of the first period, Orlando seized the opportunity in the second and third frames, picking up 14 shots from in front of the net and between the face-off dots.

KELLEY'S TURN: After Corbin Boes got the start on Friday for the Solar Bears, fellow rookie netminder Dillon Kelley is expected to get the nod in net tonight for Orlando. The goalie is in camp on a tryout with Orlando after making his pro debut with the Norfolk Admirals last spring, following his graduation from Adrian College.

NEXT GAME: Orlando opens the 2018-19 regular season against the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday, Oct. 13 at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center at 7 p.m.

2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:

Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:

Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

ECHL Stories from October 6, 2018

