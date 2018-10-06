Adirondack Concludes Preseason with Loss in Reading

Glens Falls, NY - Brian Ward scored in his preseason debut and Shane Eiserman added two points with a goal and an assist but the Thunder fell by a 6-3 final for the second consecutive night.

Adirondack traded goals with Reading through the first four tally's on the board culminating with Eiserman's goal to tie the game at two less than five minutes into the second period.

Ward wasted little time getting on the scoring sheet after sitting out last night's opener in Glens Falls. The Thunder's all-time leading goal scorer beat goalie Angus Redmond at just under the eight minute mark of the first period to tie the game after Reading's Steven Swavely opened the scoring early in the period.

Eiserman followed suit in the second with an unassisted goal to force the game's third tie after Josh MacDonald had given Reading a quick lead.

Reading scored the game's next four goals with one at the end of the middle period and then three in a 1:47 span to open the final frame. The first of that trio came from Brian Morgan who recorded six points between the pair of preseason games.

Matt Salhany scored the Thunder's third goal of the game at the 6:49 mark of the third period. Conor Riley and Jordan McNaughton collected the assists on the play giving the rookie defenseman three points in his two nights of play.

Ian Sylves made his ECHL debut in net for Adirondack - the Divison III Buffalo State product made 22 saves in his first game action.

Adirondack will kick off its regular season one week from tonight against the Maine Mariners in Portland, ME. The Thunder will return home for the home opener on October 20. Pick up your tickets for that night with the Stewart's Four Pack - four tickets to the game, four Thunder water bottles, four games of bowling at Kingpin's Alley and a $20 gift card to Stewart's Shops - all for just $64! Call 518-480-3355 for more information on how to get your tickets.

