What the Tampa Bay Rowdies' Return to Al Lang Stadium Meant to Their Fans
April 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video
It had been 210 days since the Tampa Bay Rowdies last took to the field at Al Lang Stadium this past Saturday night when the club hosted its 2025 USL Championship Home Opener against Loudoun United FC.
The club's absence for more than half-a-year from one of the most iconic venues in American soccer was caused by the effects of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which arrived 12 days apart last fall to devastating effect in the Tampa Bay area. At the Rowdies' home for more than a decade, more than four feet of flooding engulfed the stadium, offices and locker rooms, requiring substantial repair and renovation over the ensuing months.
As the club returned to action, the USL's Dan Lucas spoke with fans eager to welcome the club home, a moment that helped the city of St. Petersburg and its residents put last year's storms behind them.
