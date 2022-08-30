Wentz, Hen Pen Pitch Ninth Team Shutout

ROCHESTER, NY - The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Rochester Red Wings 3-0 on Tuesday night, the ninth team shutout of the season.

Joey Wentz continued a strong return from the injured list by picking up the win and pitching 6.0 shutout innings, allowing three hits, one walk and four strikeouts. Wentz is now 2-2 on the season. Zac Houston was the first to emerge from the Toledo bullpen, pitching 1.1 innings, allowing one walk and one strikeout while picking up his 2nd hold. Miguel Del Pozo would appear next, pitching 0.2 inning, allowing one hit and tallying his 17th hold on the year. Nick Vincent pitched 1.0 inning, notching his 2nd save with the Mud Hens, walking one batter in the process. Vincent has not allowed a run in his 19 appearances since joining the Mud Hens.

Dustin Garneau led the offensive attack, tallying two hits, including a solo home run and a double and scoring twice. Andre Lipcius tallied his first Triple-A home run as his lone hit in the contest, hitting the first of the back-to-back home runs with Garneau in the third inning. Ryan Kreidler and Daz Cameron each smacked a base hit, with Kreidler running out his 12th double, and Cameron poked a single.

What's Next - *The Toledo Mud Hens remain in Rochester for a Wednesday matinee game, being a 1:05 pm EST start to close out August.

