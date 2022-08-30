IronPigs Announce 2023 Schedule

August 30, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, have announced their schedule for the 2023 season! Game times and a full IronPigs promotional schedule consisting of giveaways, appearances, and more will be announced at a later date. Opening Night at Coca-Cola Park is Tuesday, April 4 against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The IronPigs will be opening the season on the road in Rochester for a three-game series from Friday, March 31 through Sunday April 2.

The IronPigs will be playing a 150-game season. The 2023 schedule for the IronPigs consists of 75 home games with eight six-game homestands, two 12-game homestands, and one three-game homestand. Mondays are the universal off-day in the schedule except for Monday, July 3 when the IronPigs will host the Rochester Red Wings. The team will be playing 75 road games in 2023.

Lehigh Valley will be playing on Mother's Day (May 14), and Father's Day (June 18) in 2023. The IronPigs will also be home Easter Weekend (April 4-April 8), Memorial Day Weekend (May 23-May 28) and Labor Day Weekend (August 29-September 3). The IronPigs will play a day/night double-header on Saturday, April 8 against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The IronPigs will be playing two home series each against division rivals such as Syracuse, Buffalo, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and Worcester. Another division rival, Rochester will visit Coca-Cola Park just once during the 2023 season, from Wednesday, June 28 through Monday, July 3. The IronPigs will be hosting familiar opponents such as Charlotte, who the IronPigs hosted during the 2022 season, and Toledo, who will be returning to Coca-Cola Park for the first time since the 2019 season.

Lehigh Valley will be welcoming to two new teams to Coca-Cola Park for the first time, the Memphis Red Birds (St. Louis) and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami). Memphis visits Coca-Cola Park from Tuesday, May 9 through Sunday, May 14 and Jacksonville visits Coca-Cola Park from Tuesday, August 15 through Sunday, August 20.

The IronPigs will end the regular season at Coca-Cola Park when they host the Worcester Red Sox from Tuesday, September 19 through Sunday, September 24.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital BlueCross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.