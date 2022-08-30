Redbirds Announce 2023 Schedule

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds are excited to announce their 2023 schedule. The 150-game slate features 75 home games with the season starting on March 31 and running until September 24. Opening Night at AutoZone Park is set for April 4 against in-state rivals the Nashville Sounds.

Home for the Holidays: The Redbirds host home games at AutoZone Park on Easter (April 9), Cinco de Mayo (May 5), and during Memorial Day weekend (May 26-28), Independence Day weekend (July 1-3) and Labor Day weekend (September 1-3).

Division Rivals: Memphis will host the Nashville Sounds twice at AutoZone Park from April 4-9 and June 28-July 3 and welcome in the Iowa Cubs from July 25-30. Indianapolis, Gwinnett, Norfolk, Durham, and Charlotte also make trips to Memphis throughout the season.

From the East Side: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Charlotte Knights are the two teams from the International League East division to visit Memphis next season. The Jumbo Shrimp are in town May 2-7 and August 1-6 while the Knights visit AutoZone Park for the final series of the season September 19-24.

Promotional Lineup: More details, including game times, fireworks dates and other promotions for the upcoming 2023 season will be announced at a later date.

Fans can purchase their 2023 season-ticket packages or renew their existing packages by calling 901-721-6000.

