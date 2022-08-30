Singleton Sinks Memphis with Late Home Run

NASHVILLE, TN - The Memphis Redbirds fumbled a late lead, falling 5-3 to the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. With two on and two-outs in the eighth inning, Jon Singleton clubbed a three-run home run that vaulted the Sounds ahead for the first time in the game.

After three hitless frames against Josh Lindblom, Juan Yepez finally tallied a base hit with two-outs in the fourth inning. Conner Capel and Kramer Robertson worked walks to load the bases and Austin Allen blooped a two-run single down the left-field line to give Memphis the lead. One more run crossed on a wild pitch to put the Redbirds up 3-0.

Nashville fought back, putting runners on the corners in the fifth. Matthew Liberatore allowed the run but got a groundball double play. He finished the day by striking out the last two he faced in sixth.

Mario Feliciano brought the Sounds within one with a solo home run in the seventh. Genesis Cabrera (0-1) walked two batters and struck out two batters before surrendering the home run to Singleton. Jake Cousins (S, 1) earned the save for the Sounds.

The Memphis Redbirds (63-60) continue their six-game series against the Nashville Sounds (75-48) for game two on Wednesday night. RHP Tommy Parsons is set to start against LHP Ethan Small. First pitch is slated for 7:05pm CDT at First Horizon Park.

