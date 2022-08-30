Bummer to Begin MLB Rehab Assignment Tonight with Knights

The Charlotte Knights have announced two roster moves ahead of tonight's 6:35 p.m. ET game against the Durham Bulls from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. Tonight is game one of a six-game series between the two teams.

Chicago White Sox LHP Aaron Bummer will begin a Major League Baseball rehab assignment with the Charlotte Knights starting tonight. Bummer, 28, will wear #34 for the Knights. A native of Valencia, CA, Bummer was placed on Chicago's 15-day injured list on June 12 (retroactive to June 9) with a left lat strain. For the season with the White Sox, Bummer is 0-1 with one save and a 3.06 ERA in 20 games (17.2 IP/21 SO). Last season with the White Sox, he went 5-5 with two saves and a 3.51 ERA in a career-high 62 games pitched. He also set a new career-high in strikeouts last season with 75.

LHP Hunter Schryver was activated off the Development List today. Schryver, 27, is 2-1 with two saves and a 3.18 ERA in 31 games this season out of Charlotte's bullpen (34.0 innings pitched). He made 40 appearances with the Knights last season and went 1-0 with a 4.98 ERA (43.1 innings pitched).

