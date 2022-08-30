Bisons' Offense Erupts in 14-3 Win Against Worcester

WORCESTER, MA - The Buffalo Bisons offense pounded out a season best 18 hits, thanks to a five-hit performance by L.J. Talley, to trounce the Worcester Red Sox 14-3 on Tuesday night at Polar Park. It was the first five-hit game for a Bisons player this season, as well.

Spencer Horwitz opened the scoring on a Vinny Capra fielder's choice in the top of the third inning for a 1-0 lead. However, Worcester would answer right back with two runs of their own in the bottom of the frame for a 2-1 advantage over Buffalo. Enmanuel Valdez drove in the runs in the inning off of Jackson Rees.

However, Buffalo would score at least one run in each of the next six innings in the runaway victory. Talley's second hit of the night was a solo home run that tied the score 2-2 in the top of the fourth. Capra's second RBI of the game came on a run scoring double off of Chase Shugart. The utilityman's 22nd RBI of the year made it 3-2 Buffalo.

Gabriel Moreno recorded his 36th RBI of the season on a double down the right field line that scored Otto Lopez, while Yoshi Tsutsugo's two-run single capped a three-run top of the sixth to give the Herd a 6-2 in the top of the sixth frame.

Zack Collins broke the game open with grand slam in the top of the seventh inning. It was his second grand slam with the Bisons this season and ballooned the lead to 11-2 in the top of the seventh. Lopez's fourth hit of the night cashed in a run, and his bases loaded walk in the top of the ninth capped the scoring in the Bisons victory. Lopez extended his hitting streak to an International League best 20th game with a four-hit night.

Shaun Anderson was credited with his third win of the season. The right hander was one of five relievers that followed starter Casey Lawrence's two innings of work. Lawrence needed just 21 pitches to face the minimum six batters through two frames.

The fourteen runs put up by Buffalo also tied the season high that was set on May 10 at Lehigh Valley in a 14-3 victory over the IronPigs.

The Bisons and Worcester will meet for game two of the six-game series on Wednesday night. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Polar Park with Nick Allgeyer scheduled to start for the Herd against Connor Seabold.

