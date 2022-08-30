RailRiders-Mets Series Opener Postponed

August 30, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game against the Syracuse Mets has been postponed due to inclement weather. The RailRiders and Mets will start their series on Wednesday, August 31, at 6:35 P.M., and will make up tonight's game with a doubleheader on September 1.

The RailRiders went 6-6 on their two-week, two-city Midwest swing, splitting with both St. Paul and Omaha. Each of those series included a twinbill.

Gates will open at 4:30 P.M. on Thursday and first pitch in game one of the doubleheader will start at 5:05.

Tickets from tonight's game can be exchanged for any remaining home game during the 2022 season. For more information on the RailRiders rainout policy, the upcoming schedule or promotional details, visit swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

64-58

