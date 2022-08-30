Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (62-59) at Louisville Bats (51-72)

August 30, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Louisville Slugger Field

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 PM ET

GAME #122 / Road #59: Indianapolis Indians (62-59) at Louisville Bats (51-72)

PROBABLES: RHP Jerad Eickhoff (5-5, 4.30) vs. RHP Ben Lively (2-5, 3.77)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

ABOUT SUNDAY AFTERNOON: Despite being held scoreless with only two hits through eight innings, the Red Wings surged for five runs in the ninth to defeat the Indians in Sunday's series finale, 5-2. The Indians got on the board first for the fourth consecutive game in the bottom of the opening inning with an RBI double by Diego Castillo. In the fifth, a double off the bat of Ji-Hwan Bae that one-hopped the left-center wall scored Josh Bissonette from second base to give Indy a 2-0 lead. After Mike Burrows tossed 2.0 hitless innings, Osvaldo Bido (4.0ip), Nick Mears (1.0ip) and Travis MacGregor (1.0ip) combined to hold the shutout through the eighth inning. Down two runs in the top of the ninth, Rochester's bats came alive to score five runs on five hits. After a Taylor Gushue RBI groundout cut the deficit in half and an intentional walk loaded the bases, Adrian Sanchez roped a bases-clearing double to give the Red Wings a 4-2 lead. Andrew Stevenson tacked on an additional run with an RBI single to put the game out of reach.

WINNING AT HOME: The Indians went 8-4 over their 12-game homestand with back-to-back series victories over Iowa and Rochester. Indianapolis is 37-26 at Victory Field with 12 games remaining on the home schedule, which is tied with Nashville and Toledo for the second-most home wins in the International League this season (Columbus, 38) and third in Triple-A (Oklahoma City, 40). The last time the Indians had at least 37 home wins in a season was in 2018 when they went 40-30 at Victory Field.

WINNING IN AUGUST: The Indians are tied with Sugar Land and Toledo for the most August wins in Triple-A with a record of 16-9. The last time the Indians had at least 16 wins in a single month was July 2018 when they went 16-13 after going 18-10 in June.

PITCHING ON POINT: Since last Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Indians' pitching staff has surrendered only 34 runs, which is the second-lowest amount and trails only High-A South Bend (32) among all 120 full-season minor league affiliates in that time frame. They also have the lowest WHIP (1.15) and average against (.204) over the past two weeks. The Indians outscored their opponents in the last 12 games 62-34 and outhit them 96-79.

BIDO AT HIS BEST: Osvaldo Bido tossed 4.0 one-run innings in relief of starter Mike Burrows on Sunday, continuing a recent streak of stellar outings for Indianapolis. He entered in the third inning and retired his last six batters faced after giving up a fifth-inning single, keeping the shutout bid alive. Bido is 1-0 with a 1.20 ERA (2er/15.0ip), 1.00 WHIP and .173 average against (9-for-13) across his last three outings (two starts). Bido now has 22 strikeouts in five August outings (20.2ip), which is his most in a single month this season.

I LOOK LIKE BAE: Ji-Hwan Bae led the Indians offense with a pair of hits yesterday for his team-leading 28th multi-hit game with Indianapolis this season. In the bottom of the fifth inning, he smacked a two-out double that one-hopped the left-center field wall to trade places with Josh Bissonette. He then flashed his speed in the bottom of the eighth when he reached first safely on an infield single and raced to second on a throwing error. The two-hit performance raised the utilityman's average to .299 (102-for-341) this season, the sixth-best mark among International League qualifiers. He has hit safely in five of his last six games since returning from the injured list, good for a .333 average (7-for-21).

CAL'S CONSISTENT: Cal Mitchell extended his hitting streak to five games since Aug. 19 on Saturday night with a single and run scored. Four of those seven games were two-hit performances, and in the month of August he now has five total multi-hit games. After having a career-high tying 13-game hitting streak snapped last Thursday, Mitchell has hit safely in all but one game since July 7 with a .351 average (27-for-77). He hasn't gone consecutive games without a hit since April 28-29 and has now hit safely in 39 of his last 43 Triple-A games since May 4. In that time, Mitchell owns a .341 average (57-for-167) with 19 extra-base hits, 35 RBI and 23 runs scored. The outfielder has hit safely in 50 of 61 games with Indianapolis this season, good for a .332 average (75-for-226), eight home runs, 47 RBI and .917 OPS.

TONIGHT: After going 8-4 through their 12-game homestand with back-to-back series victories over Iowa and Rochester, the Indians are set to begin a six-game series in Louisville today at 6:35 PM ET. The Indians have won four-of-six series (two splits) since the All-Star break, one of which came 5-2 against the Bats at Victory Field from Aug. 2-7. Overall, Indy and Louisville are tied 6-6 in the season series with just six games remaining at Louisville Slugger Field. Since 1998, the Indians are 234-227 against the Bats with a 115-110 record at Louisville. Tonight, Jerad Eickhoff will take the mound for Indianapolis in his fifth game (fourth start) against Louisville this season. In those games, he is 0-1 with a 5.91 ERA (7er/10.2ip) and just one walk to 11 strikeouts. Countering for the Bats will be Ben Lively, who tossed 3.0 one-run innings in one start against Indy this season. He will be followed by Deck McGuire, who has given up five runs in 6.2 innings over two starts vs. the Indians.

THIS DAY IN 1967: Victory Field was renamed Bush Stadium in honor of former player, manager, president and owner Owen "Donie" Bush. He first played for the Indians in 1908 and later led the club to three consecutive 90-plus win seasons from 1924-26. Bush was honored as the "King of Baseball" at the 1963 MLB Winter Meetings and was often referred to as Indy's "Mr. Baseball."

