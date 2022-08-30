Despite Five-Run First, Indians Fall in Series Opener in Louisville, 7-6
August 30, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Indianapolis Indians sent 10 hitters to the plate in a five-run top of the first inning, but ultimately fell in walk-off fashion to the Louisville Bats on Tuesday night at Louisville Slugger Field, 7-6 in 10 innings.
In the bottom of the 10th inning, Bats third baseman Spencer Steer advanced placed runner Lorenzo Cedrola to third base with a ground out, which provided a chance for right fielder Stephen Piscotty to plate the winning run with a ball hit to the outfield. On a 2-0 pitch, Piscotty drilled a fastball from Indians closer Eric Hanhold (L, 3-3) that hit off the base of the wall in straight-away left field, allowing Cedrola to trot home to end the game. This came after Indianapolis center fielder Jared Oliva singled to lead off the top of the 10th inning to put runners at first and second, but catcher Jose Godoy's sacrifice bunt attempt one-hopped its way to the pitcher's mound, and Bats reliever Eddy Demurias (W, 4-1) promptly fired to third base to start a 1-5-3 double play to highlight a scoreless top of the inning.
From the start, the Indians (62-60) applied immediate pressure on Bats starter Ben Lively with three of the first four hitters in the Indianapolis lineup collecting singles. Shortstop Hoy Park led off the game with a ground ball up the middle, and first baseman Kevin Padlo plated him with a looped single out to right center field. After recently-optioned right fielder Bligh Madris drove in a run with an RBI groundout, designated hitter Mason Martin drove in a run on an infield single and Godoy plated two more with a ground ball through the vacated left side of the infield.
After Indians starter Jerad Eickhoff set down the first six hitters he saw, the Bats (52-72) loaded the bases with three walks before Steer cleared them with a three-run double to left center field in the bottom of the third.
Indians third baseman Diego Castillo tacked on an insurance run in the top of the fifth with a line drive home run that snuck just inside the left field foul pole, but Louisville struck for another three-run inning to tie the game in the sixth, highlighted by a two-run single from second baseman Leonardo Rivas that bounced through the right side of the infield.
Despite out-hitting the Bats 13-8, the Indians lost in walk-off fashion for the sixth time this season. With a 3-5 game including a double, left fielder Cal Mitchell extended his hitting streak to six games since Aug. 19. Tuesday's performance also gave Mitchell his sixth multi-hit game in the month of August. Castillo, Martin, and Oliva added two hits apiece, including two walks for Castillo to put him on base four times in the loss.
The Indians and Bats continue their series on Wednesday night at Louisville Slugger Field, with first pitch again scheduled for 6:35 PM ET. RHP Raynel Espinal (5-6, 5.79) gets the ball for Louisville, while Indianapolis has yet to name a starting pitcher.
