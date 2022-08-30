Mets and RailRiders Postponed on Tuesday Because of Inclement Weather in Moosic, PA

Moosic, PA - Tuesday night's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders has been postponed because of inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, September 1st with first pitch of game one scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

The Mets and RailRiders will now open the series on Wednesday, August 31st at 6:35 p.m.

