Mets and RailRiders Postponed on Tuesday Because of Inclement Weather in Moosic, PA
August 30, 2022 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release
Moosic, PA - Tuesday night's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders has been postponed because of inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, September 1st with first pitch of game one scheduled for 5:05 p.m.
The Mets and RailRiders will now open the series on Wednesday, August 31st at 6:35 p.m.
Check out the Syracuse Mets Statistics
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 30, 2022
- Redbirds Announce 2023 Schedule - Memphis Redbirds
- Mets and RailRiders Postponed on Tuesday Because of Inclement Weather in Moosic, PA - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders-Mets Series Opener Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Knights to Host Inaugural HBCU Night Presented by Truist on Friday, September 2nd - Charlotte Knights
- Shifting into High Gear: Speedster Hamilton Added to Saints Roster - St. Paul Saints
- Red Wings Release 2023 Schedule - Rochester Red Wings
- Indianapolis Indians Release 2023 Schedule - Indianapolis Indians
- IronPigs Announce 2023 Schedule - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Mets and RailRiders Postponed on Tuesday Because of Inclement Weather in Moosic, PA
- Syracuse Drops Series Finale to Worcester, 7-5, Sunday
- Palka Hits 25th Home Run as Syracuse Beats Worcester, 6-4, on Saturday Night
- Worcester's 11-Run Seventh Inning Dooms Syracuse in 12-8 Mets' Loss to Red Sox on Friday Night
- Syracuse Offense Slows in 9-1 Loss to Worcester on Thursday Night