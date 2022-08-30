Red Wings Release 2023 Schedule

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced their 2023 Regular Season schedule, featuring 150 games set to begin March 31 at Frontier Field.

For just the second time in Frontier Field history, the Red Wings will open up the season at home with a March 31 matchup versus Lehigh Valley (Phillies). The March 31 start date is the earliest since at least 1928. The season will conclude on Sunday, September 24 in Indianapolis with the Red Wings playing their last home game a week prior on Sunday, September 17.

The 150-game season will feature 75 home games and 75 away contests.

Seven of the 11 opponents Rochester will face are IL-East division foes while four inter-division matchups from the IL-West will take place.

The Wings will open their season against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (Phillies) in their lone three-game set of the year at home, beginning play on March 31 - April 2. The Iron Pigs will return to Frontier Field on August 8-13.

Thruway rival Buffalo (Blue Jays) comes to town April 11-16 and will return for the week of Independence Day, facing off against the Wings in Rochester, July 4-9. This will mark the first time since 2018 the Red Wings will play in Rochester on Independence Day.

The St. Paul Saints will make their first ever trip to Frontier Field, playing an inter-division series against the Wings April 25-30.

The Wings will return home May 9-14 to take on Worcester (Red Sox) in their first series against the Sox, who will make the trip back to Rochester August 22-27 for their second series.

Syracuse (Mets) will travel down the thruway for their Memorial Day matchup at Frontier Field, as the Wings take on the Mets May 29 - June 4 for what will be their only trip to Rochester in 2023.

Rochester will face the Yankee's top Minor League affiliate, Scranton-Wilkes Barre (Yankees), on June 13-18 and August 29- September 3.

For the second consecutive year, the Wings will welcome the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) for a six-game set in an inter-division matchup June 20-25.

For the first time since 2019, the Wings will face off against the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay) when they visit Frontier Field July 18-23.

The Triple-A All-Star break will again coincide with the Major League All-Star break, spanning from July 10-13.

Important Dates

Opening Day - March 31 vs. Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (Phillies)

Mother's Day - May 14 vs. Worcester Red Sox (Red Sox)

Memorial Day - May 29 vs. Syracuse Mets (Mets)

Father's Day - June 18 vs. Scranton-W/B RailRiders (Yankees)

Independence Day - July 4 vs. Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays)

All-Star Break - July 10-13

Labor Day Weekend - September 1 - 3 vs. Scranton-W/B RailRiders (Yankees)

Last home game - September 17 vs. Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (Phillies)

This will mark the Red Wings 133rd season as a member of the International League.

The complete 2023 schedule is attached. Game times and promotions will be announced at a later date.

