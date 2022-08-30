Louisville Releases 2023 Season Schedule

August 30, 2022 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - In conjunction with Minor League Baseball, the Louisville Bats have released their schedule for the 2023 season.

Opening Day is set for Friday, March 31, 2023 and will kick off a three-game road series with the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers). The season concludes on Sunday, September 24, 2023 with the final game of a six-game home series with the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A Affiliate of the Chicago Cubs).

The Bats will host the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A Affiliate of the Chicago White Sox) on Saturday, April 22 at Louisville Slugger Field for the Thunder Over Louisville game. They will also play host to the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates) on July 3 for an Independence Day Eve fireworks extravaganza.

Louisville will also play host to two new opponents next season, as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins) will visit Louisville Slugger Field for a six game series from May 16-21, and the Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A Affiliate of the Boston Red Sox) will come to town for a six-game set from May 30 - June 4.

All game times are currently TBD and will be released via all social media platforms when available.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.