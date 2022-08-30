Zimmermann Dominant In Series Opening Shutout

NORFOLK, Va. --- The Norfolk Tides (57-66) shut out the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (68-56), 5-0, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. Tides starter Bruce Zimmermann was dominant, going 7.2 innings and didn't allow a run on three hits, no walks and eight strikeouts.

The Tides scored first with Gunnar Henderson at first base and Greg Cullen at third. Henderson stole second and on the throw down, Cullen broke for home and scored on the double steal. That was in part of a five-steal night for the Tides.

Norfolk went on to score in the fourth and fifth inning. In the fourth, Kelvin Gutierrez reached third and scored when Brett Phillips hit a sacrifice fly. In the fifth with two out, Henderson reached first on a single then scored on a double by Joseph Ortiz, his first career Triple-A hit and RBI, to put the Tides up, 3-0.

Two more runs would score for the Tides to finish the shutout. In the seventh, Ortiz would hit a Baltimore chop over the infield to knock his second RBI. Phillips launched a solo home run in the eighth to cap the shutout, 5-0.

DL Hall was the only reliever out of the pen for the Tides, helping complete the shutout without allowing a hit, one walk with a strikeout. The game two of the series is set for tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. RHP Mike Baumann (1-6, 4.67) is scheduled to start for the Tides while Lehigh Valley will throw LHP Kent Emanuel (2-1, 2.02).

POSTGAME NOTES

TOP GUNNAR: Going 3-for-5 with two runs, and two stolen bases tonight was Gunnar Henderson...it was his sixth three-hit game with the Tides, including his second in a row, and his 15th overall multi-hit game...it's the second time in 2022 where he had back-to-back multi-hit games, when he did so on May 31 - June 1 with Bowie...it was his first multi-steal game with the Tides and the third overall this season.

INVADER ZIM: Earning the win tonight was Bruce Zimmermann, who's now 4-2...he went a season team-high 7.2 innings, allowing no runs on three hits and no walks while striking out seven...In seven games (six starts) since the All-Star Break, he's 2-1 with a 2.48 ERA (10 ER, 36.1 IP) and has allowed 34 hits and six walks (1.10 WHIP) while striking out 34 and allowing a .236 opponent's average...he has not walked a left-handed batter this season with the Tides, facing 81 lefty batters, and has struck out 25 of them.

WELCOME TO TRIPLE-A!: The only other Tide to record multiple hits tonight was Joseph Ortiz...he went 2-for-4 wtih a double, two runs and an RBI...his first career Triple-A hit came in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI double...overall it was his 34th multi-hit game this season and his 29th double.

