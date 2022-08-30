Indianapolis Indians Release 2023 Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced that the club will begin its 121st season on Friday, March 31, 2023 against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals) at Victory Field. The Indians will play 75 games at home including a contest against the Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers) on Memorial Day and another against the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals) on the Fourth of July.

The regular season is set for completion on Sunday, Sept. 24 against Rochester (Washington Nationals) at The Vic, concluding the only series between the two teams in 2023. Every series will be six games in length except for a pair of three-game sets against the Storm Chasers (March 31-April 2 at home, July 14- 16 at Omaha). Indy is scheduled to play 150 games in total, with 138 of them coming against International League West opponents.

"As we finish our 2022 campaign on a high note in the coming weeks, we will quickly turn our attention to another season of Indians baseball starting in late March 2023," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President & General Manager. "We are excited to host our great fans at 75 ballgames again next year while continuing a midsummer tradition of playing at beautiful Victory Field on the Fourth of July."

For a second straight season Indianapolis will open at home against Omaha, marking the first time Indy will play back-to-back season openers at Victory Field since 2017 against Toledo and 2018 against Columbus.

Indianapolis' schedule features 15 home dates in March/April, eight in May, 16 in June and 12 apiece in July, August and September. Indy has 13 home dates each on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Indians host the Triple-A affiliates of four National League Central Division rivals a combined 30 times, with Iowa (May 16-21, Aug. 22-27), Louisville (July 25-30), Memphis (July 4-9) and Nashville (Aug. 8-13) all making the trek to the Circle City.

Indianapolis plays road series at Buffalo (Aug. 29-Sept. 3) and Gwinnett (Aug. 1-6) but does not host either team at Victory Field.

The longest stretch at Victory Field is a 12-game homestand against Toledo (May 30-June 4) and Omaha (June 6-11).

Full season, half season and mini plans are now on sale. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

Indianapolis' 2023 Opponents Home & Away Dates

Opponent at Victory Field Away

Buffalo (6 away) N/A Aug. 29-Sept. 3

Columbus (12 home, 6 away) April 25-30, June 20-25 May 23-28

Gwinnett (6 away) N/A Aug. 1-6

Iowa (12 home, 12 away) May 16-21, Aug. 22-27 June 13-18, July 18-23

Louisville (6 home, 12 away) July 25-30 April 4-9, June 28-July 3

Memphis (6 home, 6 away) July 4-9 April 18-23

Nashville (6 home) Aug. 8-13 N/A

Omaha (9 home, 9 away) March 31-April 2, June 6-11 July 14-16, Sept. 12-17

Rochester (6 home) Sept. 19-24 N/A

St. Paul (6 home, 12 away) April 11-16 May 9-14, Aug. 15-20

Toledo (12 home, 6 away) May 29, May 31-June 4, Sept. 5-10 May 2-7

Indianapolis returns to The Vic on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for its final homestand of the 2022 season - two six- game series against Toledo and St. Paul. Single-game tickets are available along with group and premium reservations.

